July unrest: A nightmare that no one wants repeated

“The July 2021 unrest was a complete nightmare that none of us ever want to see happen again,” said CEO of the Pietermaritzburg and Midlands Chamber of Business (PMCB) Melanie Veness.

Reflecting on the anarchy, Veness said businesses, as well as communities, suffered the consequences.

Some businesses did not reopen, and those that did reinvested and re-strategised. Some built smaller operations and moved warehousing to other provinces while others built bigger and better premises.

She added that a lot of jobs were also lost.

However, Veness said she thinks the unrest brought businesses and police closer together.

We now share intelligence and resources, and it’s brought business and communities closer together, as the community realised how critical it was to protect the businesses in their area.

Speaking on the fear the July unrest has instilled in businesses and how it has become a national scar, Veness said it is understandable.