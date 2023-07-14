July unrest: ‘Be alert’ — what small towns learnt from unrest

By Investigative Team

Stay alert at all times, is one of the lessons learned following the July 2021 riots.

This was reflected by small-town mayors as they look back at the civil unrest two years later.

This week marks the second anniversary of the unrest that saw the widespread looting of business premises and infrastructure, and riots, which started in KwaZulu-Natal and later spilt over to Gauteng.

It is believed to have been sparked by the imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma for contempt of court. This was followed by widespread looting of shops and businesses.

Speaking on the recovery after the destruction and looting, uMshwathi Municipality mayor Mandla Zondi said most things have taken shape, but they are not yet back to normal.

The lesson learned is that we need to stay alert all the time and try to verify rumours circulating on social media platforms, working with law-enforcement agencies. Most of our small towns became ghost towns from the damage and more than three fatalities were recorded.

He added that about 37 businesses were affected.

“Quite a lot of jobs were lost and only 60% of these have been recovered, as three major retailers [Save Supermarket, Wartburg Build It and Wartburg Supermarket] are still not yet back in operation. Some of the infrastructure was badly damaged other infrastructure was burnt to the ground, including electricity infrastructure which was severely damaged.

“The damage totalled approximately R340 million worth of stock, property and other internal infrastructure damage. Some of the properties [retail stores] are back in operation but others opted to close down. Since we have rural towns, due to space and zoning limitations, all of them [rebuilt],” he said.

Zondi said that the food insecurity that followed the looting was a big lesson learned as no one was able to get bread and had to travel long distances for basic food and fuel.

Umvoti municipality mayor Philani Mavundla said everything is back to normal.

The lesson learned is not to take [intelligence reports] lightly. To investigate every piece of information and stay alert. Fortunately, we protected our town. That on its own did help to lessen the destruction. Less than five properties, and not a single supermarket, were looted, except for bottle stores and a uniform shop.

“All have been restored, as well as the jobs. Even though we can’t confirm figures, it wasn’t more than R100 million. We are back on our feet, fully restored,” Mavundla added.

He said a terrible lesson was learnt, but they are better prepared for any future problems.