July unrest: Durban chamber lists the damage done

The Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry says while it can’t confirm the exact number of businesses that have shut down due to the July 2021 unrest, it can confirm it affected all economic sectors.

The chamber said many businesses were affected negatively, resulting in a negative impact on the economy.

Furthermore, several businesses in the SMME sector have shut down, with little or no hope of their ever opening their doors again.

According to the chamber, the eThekwini economic activity and outlook survey highlighted the following impact of the unrest on business and the economy of Durban in their report.

Net Economic Impact of R12,8 billion, 91 000 jobs at risk, R40 billion worth of stock and sales lost, value of damage to property was R15 billion, value of equipment and machinery lost amounted to R20 billion and 16 000 businesses were affected negatively.

The chamber said it has been very active in trying to build and strengthen the private-public collaborative partnership, as it believes it brings more solutions.

“We have seen this being active in the safety and security space, where we have collaborated with Metro Police, SAPS and private security.

“We are committed to working with law-enforcement agencies to promote a safe and secure business environment … we believe compliance with laws and regulations is the order of the day and all parts of the city, and the province of KwaZulu-Natal need to be well secured,” said Palesa Phili, CEO of the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry NPC.

The chamber said as organised business, it is continually lobbying for improvement in the efficiency and effectiveness of SAPS and Metro Police; full coverage of the KwaZulu-Natal geographical space, especially the hot spots, through visibile responses and decisiveness from SAPS and Metro Police; to engage in “zero tolerance” policing strategies; and for the mobilisation of community support through community policing forums.