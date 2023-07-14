July unrest: How malls have changed

By Investigative Team

The rebuilding and looted shopping centres in Pietermaritzburg has increased and improved the offering and economic prospects in the city

Greater Edendale mall

New shops, new signage and an all-weather sports field for the community.

These are just some of the changes made at the Greater Edendale Mall, two years after the July unrest.

The mall was among those severely damaged, looted and torched in 2021, however, it is now back and fully functional, even better than what it was in 2011.

It took over a year for the mall to be reopened as most of the structure had to be demolished.

The first phase of the mall opened in August 2022 and the last in March this year. The mall is now fully functional.

The total damage to the mall that was caused by the looting and torching of the infrastructure totalled over R230 million, with an estimated 1 800 direct job losses.

While some of the shops, such as Pick n Pay, did not return as a tenant at the mall, new tenants have moved in such as Boxer Supermarket and several clothing shops. The look and logo of the mall has also changed.

The mall is now home to an extensive tenant mix that caters to the “fashion-conscious, experience-seeking consumer”.

The mall now has a strong community entertainment element. An all-weather sports field for community soccer and netball lovers; an eventing court for weekly aerobics, local performers and community markets; as well as the next Kasi CoLab have all been added to the mix to help uplift and empower the community.

Brookside mall

Brookside Mall has also risen after it was burned and returned with some changes, which include a shuffling of shops. Images of Brookside Mall going up in flames became the iconic image of the July unrest.

Watching the new and improved shopping centre reopen a year later therefore not only marked a milestone in the process of rebuilding the economy, but a vote of confidence from investors who were still willing to renew their investment in the city.

The rebuilding of Brookside Mall started in September 2021, and opened exactly a year later in September 2022, offering its customers an elevated version of the mall’s previous offerings.

Most of the malls original tenants have returned to the mall with resilience ready to serve their customers. Developer of Brookside Mall, Andrew Barnes, said they have confidence in the city and have plans to grow their investment at Brookside Mall.

We are almost back to our trading levels before Covid-19 and the July unrest. We have been very well supported by the community and the municipality. We have not felt any threats or felt unsafe. We also hope to be making a 100 million extension to Brookside Mall next year. If we did not have confidence in the city, the city officials and the market we would not be making the investment.

Barnes thanked everyone for their support in rebuilding Brookside and ensuring its success.

“All of this was a team effort; it could not happen on its own. We thank the various role-players, contractors, managers, tenants and staff for their co-operation,” said Barnes.

Makro

Makro also made a bigger and stronger comeback, after having its Campsdrift premises completely destroyed during the unrest.

After operating from a temporary warehouse in Willowton since October 2021, offering a limited product range, Makro returned to its rebuilt Campsdrift site in November last year, with an “everything under one roof” concept store that serves as a one-stop shop with an extended product offering including fresh produce an in-store butchery and a liquor department.

Many excited customers, city officials, staff members and the community welcomed the opening of the store.

The company was fortunate to have retained their whole staff component and had no job losses since July’s looting.