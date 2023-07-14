July unrest: ‘I will never forget what they did’- business owner

By Investigative Team

“I will never forget what the looters did to me, even though it taught me how to be strong”, said Pietermaritzburg businessperson Sabelo Vilakazi, who lost three shops at the Greater Edendale Mall during the July unrest in 2021.

Vilakazi had to watch helplessly as the looters took what they could from his Club Capital Life Style store, Afri-herbal Shop and Issa Cash Loans offices. Looters even stripped away his shop fittings.

Vilakazi’s shops sustained R11 million damage, but fortunately, insurance compensated him.

Two years later, Vilakazi has risen again as he has been able to reopen his businesses (Afri-herbal shop and Issa Cash loans) at Greater Edendale Mall. He has also opened Capital Lifestyle Classique in the Athlone area.

Speaking to The Witness, Vilakazi said it was not an easy journey and he was tempted to give up and not restart his businesses but he had to think about his employees who were counting on him.

I have not forgotten about what happened, where I had to watch all my hard work being destroyed in a short space of time. Despite everything, I told myself that I am not going to give up, even though it was difficult to start all over again … I had to hang on and persist because I love businesses.

He said after the looting he tried to open another Afri-herbal Shop in the CBD but he had to close it because things were not going well. He also tried to open a bakery but he had to shut it because the economy was bad.

“It was tough but giving up was not an option. I managed to rise through it all and I just could not sit at home and feel sorry for myself. I had to think about the long way that I have come and think of my employees as well.

“I believed that I would make it again because business is my life. I told myself that I am not going down without a fight, I had to fight for the things that I had worked hard for.

“I am not going to lie, a lot has happened since the looting but I am glad I managed to pull through,” he said.

Vilakazi said he believes that the looters learnt a lesson that what they did not only affect business owners but it also affected the whole community, including their own families.

Since I have re-opened my businesses at the same mall where I lost them, sometimes it does cross my mind ‘what if they loot again’, but I have hope now because the security has been beefed up at the mall and the looters learnt a lesson. Their family members lost jobs and they did not have shops to buy from; that was a big lesson to them.

He has since managed to expand his businesses to other areas in the city and in other parts of the country.

He has also ventured into the printing business.