July unrest: Looters speak on the impact of their actions

By Investigative Team

We were not thinking and deeply regret our role in the looting. These are some of the sentiments expressed by people who participated in the July 2021 looting.

They told The Witness that what happened during the July unrest should never happen again.

One of the looters of the Greater Edendale Mall, who asked not to be named, said he took part in the looting because people were telling him about a lot of things that he would get without having to pay for them.

At that moment I was just thinking about the things I would get and I was too excited. I never thought about the impact this will have. I also thought we were just taking things, not destroying our own mall. When I look back now, it was a stupid move and until this day I regret being a part of it.

“I have a guilty conscious knowing that I played a role in destroying other people’s lives. I will never be part of it again, I will be one of the people who will be stopping those who want to loot,” he said.

He added that most of the things that he got from the looting are clothes and he has decided to pack them away as they are a constant reminder that he was involved in a criminal activity that turned the whole country upside down.