July unrest: More must be done for Phoenix victims

By Investigative Team

Government has not done enough to ensure that the July 2021 unrest victims in the Phoenix area have received closure and justice.

An activist who was involved with various groups attempting to find justice for the victims, Phezukonke Mthethwa, said there is a need for programmes that will speak directly to the cause of the unrest, how the Phoenix massacre occurred and how best to find closure for the victims and their families.

Mthethwa said government intervention at the time was only meant to quell and calm the situation.

The intervention was not meant to bring closure and to compensate those Phoenix victims of the July unrest. There should have been a database for the victims, with details of their injuries and losses, including those who were left paralysed for life. All should have been profiled and it should be looked at as to how they should be compensated. Social cohesion should have then followed this process.

He said one of the underlying causes for the unrest and subsequent looting was socioeconomic factors.

“Former president Jacob Zuma’s issue with the law provided an opportunity for the masses to embark on the unrest. It was really not about Zuma but about the ongoing poverty, so we must guard against making this about him. I don’t think that the government has done enough to reach out to those victims and that does not help the situation.

“That some suspects have gone before the courts and others got acquitted is not consolation enough,” he said.

About 350 people reportedly died during the unrest, while 5 500 were arrested by August 12, 2022.

In KwaZula-Natal, 2 763 people had been arrested by July 24, 2021, while 36 died in Phoenix.

During the unrest and looting, some community members in Phoenix armed themselves to protect their businesses and properties as the looting and burning of businesses spread across Durban.

When suspected looters were assaulted and some killed, this stoked racial tensions between Indian and black South Africans.

At the time, Police Minister Bheki Cele reportedly said the motive behind the Phoenix chaos was criminal, and that the race-card issue was secondary.

The IFP’s Blessed Gwala MPL said what happened in Phoenix and in other areas where murders with deep racial undertones were committed should be condemned.

Social cohesion is often identified as ‘solidarity’ and ‘togetherness’. Community cohesion lies at the heart of what makes a safe and strong community. Effectively delivering community cohesion also tackles the fractures in society which may lead to conflict, and ensures that the gains which changing communities bring are a source of strength to local areas.

“Community cohesion is therefore critical to the quality of life of local people and, as community leaders, local authorities have an essential role to play in facilitating this. Cohesive communities are communities that are better able to tackle common problems, to provide mutual support and to work together for a positive future,” said Gwala.

Meanwhile, the EFF in KZN has called for the establishment of a committee to look into what led to the Phoenix violence that left 36 people dead.

The party said families of the victims must be taken care of by the government.

Party leader in the legislature, Mongezi Twala, has said there must be social intervention programmes like free education for all the children of the victims, and a nation-building educational programme in Phoenix that must seek to bring closure and justice to the victims.

The MPL Bradley Singh of the DA said Africans and Indians live side by side in Phoenix and have been doing so for decades.

Singh said Phoenix only became the focus of the unrest when the police minister did an interview in Phoenix and tried to divert attention away from his failures and refused to acknowledge that under his leadership, the police were incompetent and unprepared to deal with the situation.