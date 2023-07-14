July unrest: Progress in the courts

By Investigative Team

The Ministry of Police has confirmed that there are 65 suspects whose matters are before the courts for the July 2021 unrest.

Department spokesperson Lirandzu Themba said they are planning to add charges of terrorism and treason to the suspects’ charge sheets.

Police minister Bheki Cele told reporters on the sideline of the ANC national executive committee meeting held on the East Rand recently, that the state is looking into amending the charge sheet of the suspects from incitement of violence to terrorism and treason.

He added that this doesn’t include those who have already been sentenced, for example, the “Woolworths looter” Mbuso Moloi, who looted the Woolworths store in Davenport, Durban, during the unrest period.

Moloi was handed a three-year suspended sentence last week.

On the same day he was sentenced, the Durban regional court sentenced five people who were arrested for looting and trespassing in the Springfield area in Durban.

Sphamandla Khanyile, Sbusiso Jaca, Abulele Ndlangani, Bonami Luthuli and Philisiwe Mkhwanazi were each handed a two-year suspended sentence for trespassing and were acquitted of looting.

In May this year, the case against 65 alleged July 2021 unrest instigators was postponed to November for further investigations.

The accused appeared in the Durban Regional Court on May 12, facing charges including conspiracy to commit public violence, incitement to commit public violence, and incitement to commit arson. National Prosecution Authority KZN spokesperson Natasha Kara also said the state wants to add terrorism charges.

The case has been adjourned to November.

In August 2022, the Durban regional court sentenced Sihle Jali and Sifiso Ngcobo to five years imprisonment each, on charges of public violence.

They were arrested in July 2021 for violence at the Engen garage on Nandi Drive, during the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the men were sentenced in terms of Section 276 (i) of the Criminal Procedure Act, which means that they may be placed under correctional supervision, at the discretion of the correctional commissioner, after having served a portion of their sentence.

Charges dropped

Last year, Department of Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola confirmed that two cases, against Zamaswazi Majozi and Orifile Sedika, had been struck off the roll due to delays in investigation and the NPA declining to prosecute.

A matter involving four other people were also withdrawn.

Yet to appear

The trial dates for the matter of former #FessMustFall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile have been set for December 11 to 14, and January 22 to February 3, 2024.

Khanyile’s bail was extended and he faces charges of incitement to commit public violence as well as charges of contravention of the Disaster Management Act, related to the KZN unrest.

Related to the unrest

The sentencing of brothers Dylan and Ned Govender for their hand in the attempted murder of Nkululeko Mangwe, and assaulting three others during the July unrest in Phoenix, has been experiencing delays.

However, their matter will return to court on August 4.

In May, Dylan and Ned were found not guilty of the murder of Mondli Majola (19) who died during the 2021 unrest in Phoenix, Durban.

The brothers were, however, found guilty of assault with intent to cause Majola grievous bodily harm.

The evidence showed that Dylan hit him with the butt of his knife and Ned hit him with a pick handle.