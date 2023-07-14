July Unrest: Remembering the unrest

By Witness Reporter

The July unrest in South Africa, which took place two years ago from July 9 to 17, remains etched in the memories of many people, especially those who were directly affected.

While there were multiple factors that contributed to the unrest, there are no conclusive findings as to the actual cause.

With trucks being torched across the country this week, The Witness reported that KwaZulu-Natal municipalities have raised concerns that not enough has been done to prevent a recurrence of the unrest and destruction.

ALSO READ | Our Viewpoint | Unrest anniversary

These days, the mere mention of national shutdowns or trucks being set alight triggers a sense of unease among people.

Queen Xulu, the mayor of the uMlalazi Municipality, which includes the town of Eshowe, one of the first targets of those behind the 2021 July looting, said it is promising to note that law-enforcement agencies, private security companies and the business fraternity are on high alert, unlike in 2021, where most people were caught off-guard.

In light of this, it is crucial to assess the current state of preparedness and response by the police service and relevant stakeholders to prevent another unrest, while reflecting on the progress made since that dark period.

For this Special Focus, The Witness has put together a package that delves into the aftermath of the unrest, examining its effects and the road to recovery for various sectors of society.

The unrest had far-reaching consequences that reverberated through the economic and social fabric of the nation.

ALSO READ | Truck torching sparks fears reminiscent of July unrest

While some businesses emerged from the crisis stronger, others were profoundly affected and have struggled to recover fully.

The economic impact was significant, with widespread looting, arson, and vandalism.