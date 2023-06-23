Msunduzi to light up the city

By Investigative Team

Msunduzi Municipality wants to bring light to the city as part of its efforts to make it a safe place again.

Mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla said the city is working on a project to repair broken lights and install streetlights in areas that don’t have any.

In order for our roads to be safe there needs to be light. On top of all that, we don’t want businesses to relocate. The only way we can achieve that is making sure that they are safe. We need to play our role in the fight against crime.

He added that most criminal acts that involve terrorising people happen in the dark.

“That is why we saw the need to ensure that Msunduzi areas receive lights. Fighting against crime is not only for the government. If there’s an outcry about our roads not being safe, residents suffer. Different stakeholders, including the community, need to join hands in curbing crime.

“We have a R2 million budget allocated for maintenance.”

He said of this, R1 million will be used for roads, R500 000 for streetlights and the other R500 000 will be spent on community halls. This will be effective during the financial year which starts on July 1.

Thebolla added that at the moment they are fixing the budget implementation plan.

It needs to be implemented by all business units in Msunduzi. We are waiting to see their plans on how they will spend the money.

Thebolla said he believes that 97% of the streetlights are in working condition.

“We do note that there are some technical errors. Our biggest targets are areas that are crime hot spots. We are here to give them the services that they deserve. We appeal to them to join hands with us and also be patient. There’s no excuse now,” Thebolla added.

uMgungundlovu district community policing forum

uMgungundlovu district community policing forum (CPF) chairperson Ndumiso Zuma said in some areas the lack of streetlights contributes to an in­crease in crime.

If there are no streetlights, obviously there will be crime in that area. We need to monitor places especially where crime is expected to occur.

“Seeing streetlights not working tells you that there’s something wrong. Streetlights belong to the municipality and if they promise to fix them we will wait,” said Zuma.