Over a decade under administration

A galvanising of civic activism could hold the hope that Pietermaritzburg needs to help break the back of the effects of years of neglect by a council that is unable to meet the many and varied needs of its residents.

Chairperson of the Msunduzi Association of Residents Ratepayers and Civics (Marrc), Anthony Waldhausen, said despite the doom and gloom, residents and businesses are coming together to save the city and are doing great work, such as adopting spots, cleaning verges, repairing potholes, doing general clean-ups, and repairing and cleaning up after poor workmanship by municipal staff and contractors.

All this work is financed by residents and businesses out of their own pockets, despite this work being the [responsibility of] the municipality.

Waldhausen said ratepayers are deeply concerned and at their wits’ end about the state of Pietermaritzburg, as it has been placed under administration three times since 2010.

He said this is the fourth year under the current administration and ratepayers haven’t seen any improvements.

“There is no turnaround strategy to take this city into the future and we experience continual political interference and cadre deployment. Those who are deployed do not have the required experience, qualifications and knowledge, [and yet they are] responsible for the current state of the city.

“We don’t see any political will, leadership, innovation or creativity to make this a winning city that celebrates all diversity and its people.”

Waldhausen added: “One just needs to go into the CBD, where you see the decay, grime and crime. The city hall and many historic buildings are falling apart, there is no enforcement of the municipal by-laws, the city smells of urine and defecation, and many businesses are moving out of the city centre.”

Residents

Fed-up Msunduzi resident Pawan Bhundoo said there is a lack of proper planning to maintain and improve the ailing infrastructure.

The population must have grown over 10 times in the past three decades and no development is done in terms of housing, schools, halls, etc.

Beulah Benadé said her heart breaks each time she sees what is left of what was once a beautiful city.

I’ve lived here all my life and I remember the beautiful buildings and houses, the window shopping down Church Street on Sunday evenings … the lovely streets and lanes, and cozy little restaurants in the CBD.

Msunduzi opposition councillors echoed the residents’ frustrations.

Opposition parties

DA councillor Ross Strachan said the urban decay of the city has deteriorated to the next level.

“The city has become a laughing stock internationally. As a ward councillor and leader of the official opposition in council, it’s absolutely embarrassing, to say the least. You drive around to communities in this municipality who are living in filth, and have no water for months and sometimes, years on end.”

Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) councillor Thinasonke Ntombela echoed that Msunduzi is in a mess and has many problems.

There is a unified voice from residents about how they feel about the state of the city and the poor service delivery.

“Municipal manager Lulamile Mapholoba has not been in office for very long; we know that he inherited many issues, which is why we are giving him the benefit of doubt and an opportunity for him to show what he can do to remedy the situation.”

But what happens if nothing works to get the city back on track?

Disgruntled Msunduzi ratepayers are calling for an intervention from the provincial government to dissolve the council and save the city.

Waldhausen said he feels that the only solution is for the MEC for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) to invoke Section 139 (c) of the Constitution, which would dissolve the council and it would then be run by an administrator.

This after residents described the municipality as being “without a plan”, which has caused Pietermaritzburg to regress from being a “vibrant city” to “falling apart”.