Plans for the city of choice

By Investigative Team

The 30-year long-term uMgungundlovu District Development Model (DDM) could turn the fortunes of the district, including Msunduzi, around.

The model, first announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2019, envisages multi-billion-rand projects around the district with the aim to improve the lives of residents.

Msunduzi Municipality stands to benefit from seven projects worth R24 billion from the programme.

ALSO READ | Residents rally to fix city

The projects, among others, include the Edendale Town Centre Civic Zone worth R200 million, the provincial government precinct worth R6 billion, the Camps Drift Waterfront worth R928 million and the Lion Park Regional Airport worth R2 billion.

DA

However, the DA is sceptical about the project.

Councillor Hazel Lake said that the difficulty is that the structure has no place in legislation and with shrinking national and provincial budgets, it has no expression in reality.

There simply is no budget for grand plans so the DDM is doomed from the start. Already the meetings are not supported by local government and in a few years, we won’t hear of the DDM and there will be a new big plan and no discernible difference made to the daily struggle of residents under the current government.

uMgungundlovu District mayor Mzi Zuma said the model requires a carefully thought-out synopsis of the desired future state and the aspirations that the district has regarding the DDM One Plan.

Key elements of model

The key elements of the model include economic growth, viability, resilience, sustainability, innovation and accountability.

This model provides a space where innovation could drive economic development and district regeneration through an inclusive policy framework and where the discourse, the state and the district development programmes are inclusive and innovation driven. There are identified projects which are earmarked for various periods of time, from one to 30 years.

“The journey of the DDM is known to many of us since 2019 when it was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa. This is a new approach in implementing service delivery, an approach that will be anchored in co-operation and collaboration among all government spheres. When we assumed office in the current term, we were happy that some work had been done to see to it that the particular vision is carried through in ensuring that the DDM takes shape in the district,” said Zuma.

He said when they assumed office, a first generation of “DDM One Plan and One Budget” had already been adopted.

ALSO READ | City proposes plan to revamp Alex Park

“We are happy that other than just producing these fundamental documents, their quality is determined by the participation you have preceding the generation of these documents. What becomes quite critical in moving forward, in our view, is translating the document into action; that is, the actual implementation moving forward. We believe that’s where the focus should be.

He said to be successful, the implementation of the model should move in tandem with the functional structures, clusters, technical and political hubs. Those who are questioning the legality and constitutionality of the model should understand the Constitution, he said.

We have heard stories about whether there’s a need to commit to the DDM or not because it is regulated, not legislated and so forth.

“We want to demystify those illusions that begin to suggest that you can’t attach the model to any legal framework. We want to emphasise that DDM has a strong legal basis in the current legal regime. In fact, it finds its genesis and basis in the Constitution itself.

Chapter 3 of the Constitution, Section 40 and 41, talks about co-operative governance. We are interrelated and interdependent, so that is the premise,” said Zuma.

BACKGROUND

According to the DDM document: “The objectives of the model are to improve drastically, co-operative governance and intergovernmental coherence aimed at building a capable, ethical developmental state, and to harness a strategic approach across all three spheres of government and society where there is a shared understanding, a common vision and maximum socioeconomic developmental impact focus on the lives of the people in relation to the 44 district and eight metropolitan spaces around the country, among others.”

The DDM document was presented at a recent workshop at Natalia Building. It highlights that challenges in respect of joint budgeting have not been overcome, as national and provincial spheres of government have limited participation in the model, and in aligning budgets with municipalities.

ALSO READ | Msunduzi to clamp down on owners of problem buildings

“Subsequent to the development of the first-generation one plans across all districts and the metro, DCOG undertook a process to assess the quality of the plans. The process provided an opportunity to reflect on the One Plan development process and identify challenges and gaps that need to be addressed through a structured process,” reads the document.

The current structure of the DDM comprises clusters under different portfolios with convenors, chairs and the secretariat.

Msunduzi Mayor

Msunduzi Mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla said the model is progressive and that bringing together spheres of government to work on one plan will benefit the citizens of the district.

We will benefit from the project in different ways, from job opportunities to a facelift of the city. When we came into office, we said we were going to be open and welcome everyone to come with possible solutions to existing challenges.

“We can succeed if we work together, [rather] than criticise without any kind of contribution,” said Thebolla.