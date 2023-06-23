Preserving Pietermaritzburg’s rich history

By Investigative Team

Msunduzi has more than 30 heritage sites and the number continues to rise as, since 1994, heritage development has extended to areas that were previously marginalised, including townships and rural areas, where research and locals’ tales and legends have led to the unearthing and physical development of sites.

Msunduzi Pietermaritzburg Tourism Association director Dumisani Mhlongo said: “Heritage sites represent our colonial past, liberation struggle, religious origins and local peoples’ traditions and cultures, and therefore remain an important tool to drive social cohesion and civic pride, if generally appreciated and collectively celebrated.

Our heritage sites provide clues to our past and how each group of society has evolved, and therefore they are all symbolic of the people and stories they represent.

He said, however, that the upkeep and protection of the sites remain a challenge, adding that some sites are vandalised.

One heritage site that has been vandalised is the Imbali Peace Monument in Imbali Unit 2. Youngsters have turned it into a meeting place where they smoke and drink alcohol.

The monument commemorates victims of political violence which gripped Imbali Township and surrounding areas in the early 1990s between the ANC and IFP, particularly the Seven Days War, which led to the killing of many people in Pietermaritzburg and Imbali Township. The monument was unveiled by former president Nelson Mandela and Chief Mangosuthu Buthelezi on November 15, 1998.

“I believe that a stronger community ownership and partnership are needed to mitigate this,” said Mhlongo.

Heritage tourism

On heritage tourism, Mhlongo said: “Packaged tours that we occasionally run, showcasing local routes like the Edendale and Imbali Heritage and Freedom Route (part of KZN Freedom Route) and the Capital Heritage Shot left tours, have helped to increase visitors to these sites. Appreciation of heritage sites by young people has also increased in the past 10 years due to programmes that we have created targeting young people.”

With its neglected cemeteries, unmaintained historical building and heritage sites, Pietermaritzburg is not the city it once was, with very little left to celebrate.

This is according to historian Simon Haw, who says there is a lot to be done to restore the city to its former glory.

Haw said Pietermaritzburg, named after Pieter Retief and Gert Maritz, was once a charming small city, rich in history and heritage.

This year, the city celebrates 185 years since it was established as a city in 1838. The town was best known for its red brick Victorian buildings, with the city hall being one of the most iconic in the country.

In its first few years, although the streets had been surveyed and, in some cases, named after streets in Cape Town, Pietermaritzburg was empty, with only a few cottages lining some streets.

However, the size of the town started increasing when there were schemes to bring out settlers from Britain from 1849 to about 1851.

Haw said people will have differing views on when the city was at its best.

I worked in the CBD from 1990 to 1996. It was very pleasant then as Church Street had just been pedestrianised and apartheid was effectively no longer being enforced. That said, it must be emphasised that for the people in the townships, it was a terrible time. After all, 1990 was the year of the Seven-Day War.

“But the city centre was lovely with fountains, quaint lanes, bookshops and well-kept old buildings. The town’s population was about 100 000 in 1965. It’s at least six times larger than that now. Out of interest, the population in 1879 was 9 000 while Durban’s was 6 000. Times have changed,” he said.

City in decay

He said it is depressing to see the city in decay. While some buildings are being maintained and restored, others have been abandoned and left in ruins.

“The main post office building is a disgrace, but there are some buildings that have been restored.”

When it comes to preserving history, the city has a number of museums, galleries and monuments of interest and historical buildings, including the city hall, Macrorie House, KwaZulu-Natal Museum, Old Colonial Building, Old Government House and Voortrekker House.