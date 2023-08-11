Recycling: Benefits to the environment

By Investigative Team

Different forms of recycling have become popular over the years in South Africa, from those who recycle for a greener lifestyle, to individual waste pickers who recycle to earn an income.

It’s unquestionable that recycling benefits the environment and the planet and should be encouraged, which is why government and municipalities follow waste management strategies guided by the Waste Act.

According to the Constitution, the people of South Africa have a right to an environment that is not detrimental to human health. Local government is responsible for waste management, which includes recycling.

This means cities like eThekwini and Msunduzi have the responsibility to create recycling hubs and initiatives.

The eThekwini Municipality said the city’s buy-back centres enable communities or waste pickers to sell their recyclables.

The city also has community drop off centres where communities are encouraged to drop off their recyclables.

“We also run recyclers’ and community recycling awareness workshops to encourage participation in recycling programmes,” said eThekwini head of communications, Lindiwe Khuzwayo.

Buy-back centres are depots where individual waste collectors can sell their recyclable waste.

The centres then sell these waste products to larger buy-back centres or to the recycling companies.

eThekwini has buy-back centres in Redhill, Westmead, Durban, New Germany and KwaMashu.

In Pietermaritzburg, Msunduzi Municipality said it is working on a pilot programme to up-skill waste pickers by integrating them into the waste management strategy.

Acting senior manager in Waste Management, Nosihle Nzama, said the municipality’s role is to ensure that it leads recycling initiatives while also consolidating all efforts that are done by NGOs and private companies.

Recycling is not a one-person show; it is a collective effort.

Nzama said the city is working on capacitating communities to recycle more by putting skips in communities, which will reduce the amount of waste that reaches landfill sites.

Waste pickers are crucial to recycling and reducing the amount of waste that is thrown away. We want our communities to use the landfill as their last resort after they have exhausted all recycling and reusing methods.

Nzama said waste pickers go through the rubbish outside people’s homes and in many cases leave the rubbish in a terrible state.

She said she hopes that the pilot programme will also educate people on how to go through waste effectively and the importance of leaving spaces clean.