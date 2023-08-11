Recycling: Call for areas to have their own recycling initiatives

By Investigative Team

There is a call for each suburb and community to have its own recycling initiative, either a kerbside collection or a drop-off point.

A lot of people don’t recycle because they believe that they need a whole lot of bins to do so. However, all that’s needed is one bin for non-recyclables and another for recyclables.

Speaking to The Witness, Cairly Matthews, chief executive officer of Team Up To Clean Up (a non-profit organisation) in Pietermaritzburg and surrounding areas, said they recycle glass, paper, plastic and cans.

ALSO READ | Recycling is creating new ‘greener’ jobs every year

Matthews champions the practice of segregating recyclables and non-recyclables, which she said is a small step that holds significant potential to reduce landfill waste and transform communities.

Highlighting the effectiveness of a simple yet impactful change, Matthews emphasised the importance of having separate bins for recyclables and non-recyclables. When adopted by individuals and households, this translates into a collective effort to divert materials such as glass, paper, plastic and cans away from landfills.

These materials, Matthews said, hold the potential to be repurposed and given new life.

Drawing attention to the wider implications of recycling, Matthews explained its dual benefits: environmental preservation and economic empowerment.

Waste pickers, who play a pivotal role in recycling systems, rely on the availability of recyclable materials for their livelihoods. By participating in recycling initiatives, people not only contribute to reducing landfill waste but also help support these essential workers and their families. These household changes can also influence community-wide recycling programmes.

ALSO READ | Singapore races to save ‘Garbage of Eden’

Matthews encourages collaboration with waste management companies to spearhead recycling initiatives. This collaborative approach, she said, will not only amplify the impact but also foster a sense of shared responsibility for the environment.

In Hilton, a remarkable initiative is shaping the future of childhood education while fostering a sense of environmental responsibility.

Singakwenza Early Childhood Education is rewriting the rules of early learning by embracing creative play and recycled resources.

Led by Linda Hill, Singakwenza’s “Waste 2 Toys Training Workshops” is gaining attention for its approach to nurturing young minds. Hill believes that the foundation of a child’s education lies in playful exploration and hands-on engagement.

Children are natural learners and our role is to provide them with tools that spark their curiosity.

At the heart of the programme is the concept of turning discarded household packaging into educational toys and learning materials. From bread bags transformed into skipping ropes to polystyrene vegetable trays reborn as puzzles, every item gains new purpose in the hands of caregivers who attend the workshops.

Hill said that the goal is to make learning resources accessible to all, regardless of financial constraints.

Many communities across South Africa lack access to traditional educational toys due to their cost.

With Singakwenza’s approach, caregivers learn to harness the potential of everyday items, reshaping them into interactive tools that enrich children’s cognitive and motor skills.

The programme extends beyond individual households.

ALSO READ | How load shedding affects waste management

Singakwenza partners with local schools, old-age homes and individuals who contribute washed recycling to the organisation’s Hilton office. This communal effort not only provides valuable resources for caregivers, but also instils a sense of community responsibility for the environment.

While the impact on childhood education is profound, Singakwenza’s approach also carries a powerful message of environmental consciousness.

By repurposing discarded materials, the organisation promotes recycling and upcycling as integral components of daily life.

The ethos of sustainability permeates each workshop, reminding caregivers and children of the importance of mindful consumption and waste reduction.