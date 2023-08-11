Recycling: Cracking down on illegal metal recycling

By Investigative Team

Illegal metal recycling is wreaking havoc on the city’s infrastructure and posing significant risks to both society and safety.

This underground industry has been responsible for the theft and destruction of vital components like railway lines, bridges, and copper piping, leaving a trail of damage in its wake.

Yugen Moodley, the proprietor of Global Recycling, a prominent authorised recycling company, highlighted the urgent need to address this issue.

The rampant illegal metal recycling trade is not only causing irreparable harm to our infrastructure but is also a grave danger to our community.

The theft of essential metal components not only disrupts critical services like transportation but also inflicts financial burdens on government and private entities, who are compelled to repair and replace the stolen materials, undermining the city’s development and progress, while hindering its potential for growth.

Beyond the economic implications, the illicit metal recycling trade poses tangible risks to the community. Structures compromised by these activities can result in accidents, leading to severe injuries or even loss of life.

Additionally, disruptions in essential services due to stolen metal components can have far-reaching consequences, affecting public safety and the city’s overall functionality.

In order to address this issue, a multi-pronged approach is needed. Law enforcement agencies should intensify their efforts to identify and dismantle illegal metal recycling operations.

At the same time, public awareness campaigns can educate residents about the consequences of supporting such activities and encourage them to report suspicious behaviour.

Local businesses, governmental bodies, and community organisations must collaborate to establish alternative channels for legal metal recycling. Creating accessible and convenient recycling centres can provide individuals with a legitimate outlet for their metal waste.

The battle against infrastructure theft requires unified efforts from all sectors of society.

By curbing unlawful trade, Pietermaritzburg can safeguard its infrastructure, ensure public safety and foster a sustainable environment for future generations.