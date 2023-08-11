Recycling: Much more to be done

By Investigative Team

More recycling facilities are needed if Msunduzi Municipality is to succeed in its waste management drive.

Existing recyclers contend with a number of challenges in the process of collecting waste.

Musa Ngubane, owner of Myaluza Waste Management, said the business is still faced with challenges, especially in townships.

Ngubane said there is too much waste lying around the city and he realised that he can provide for his family through recycling.

I have five helpers who collect cardboard, bottles and cans for me, and I have been doing this for just over three years now. The biggest challenge for us who are coming from the township is the level of crime there, and people in suburbs need proof showing that one is indeed a waste collector.

“Another challenge is the price issue because it fluctuates daily, and we do not know what informs the decision to increase or to drop prices,” said Ngubane.

He said he collects waste from the suburbs and drives back to the township to sort it out.

“We need some short courses on this business because it’s fairly new to us and we need all the information we can get about it, including the factors that determine prices for different products,” he said.

In February, Msunduzi Municipality’s New England Road landfill site was visited by the Institute of Natural Resources (INR), which has received funding from the UK for anti-pollution related work.

The organisation engaged with the municipality to exchange ideas and resources, and to gain insight into the challenges and recent successes of the landfill site’s turnaround.

At the time, the city had posted on its Facebook page that the recycling businesses posed a challenge because vagrants unpack the garbage packed by customers while looking for recyclables.

A recent council meeting heard that the city has seen an improved management of the landfill site in terms of the standard operating procedure against the operating licence.

There is still room for improvement and this will be concluded through application of the integrated waste management plan that is being reviewed.

“There is still a serious need for improvement in terms of the mechanical workshop lead times against repairs, which has been a huge challenge in the past couple of years. This issue causes substantial operational backlog and an inability to appropriately carry out daily operations and functions. The sub-unit has made significant improvements within the landfill site and as well as with the audit action plan to ensure compliance,” reads the report.

Mandy Harilal, owner of Recycle-M, said there are not enough facilities in the city for the business she runs. Harilal has four permanent staff members and eight interns.

“It is disturbing to see opportunities like this one not being used. Not even 10% of the Msunduzi population is involved in recycling. I got into this business through Msunduzi. It was a municipal programme when I first joined. We go around collecting and people know what days and time we are going to respective arrears to pick up recyclables. This is indeed a source of income but we need to have people conscientised about this business. They need to be trained and they need all the available information to make a success out of recycling,” said Harilal.

Msunduzi mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla said the city is not where it wants to be with recycling.

This waste actually forms part of the economy. All those involved in recycling are winners and this will also extend the life span of our landfill site.

Anthony Waldhausen, chairperson of the Msunduzi Association of Residents, Ratepayers and Civics (Marrc), said there are few people who do recycling and who go to residential areas to pick up waste that is separated by residents.

“There needs to be a major recycling project but the municipality doesn’t have the knowledge or experience to undertake it,” he said.