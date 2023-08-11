Recycling: Residents urged to recycle more

By Investigative Team

uMngeni Municipality has ramped up security measures at the Curry’s Post Landfill site following a recent fire outbreak.

The move aims to curb illicit activities like drug use, unauthorised access and open fires, which have plagued the site.

Mayor Chris Pappas said that the fire likely stemmed from informal waste collectors attempting to keep warm and melt metals.

ALSO READ | Recycling is creating new ‘greener’ jobs every year

Since the incident, waste pickers have been barred from entering the site. To enhance control, a weighbridge has been introduced to monitor incoming materials, with electricity links to the offices. Construction of a new guardhouse is also in progress.

Pappas revealed plans to install a R1,5 million gate at the landfill site by June 2024.

The exclusion of waste pickers from the landfill site has led to a noticeable shift in behaviour. Residents are increasingly sifting through bin bags in search of recyclable items.

Pappas is urging uMngeni residents to adopt transparent plastic bags for recyclable waste. This practice not only aids in waste reduction but also generates a sustainable income for informal recyclers.

Using see-through bags allows recyclers to identify contents easily. This measure avoids messy searches through refuse bags, lessening the municipality’s post-collection clean-up efforts.

Several waste pickers, speaking on condition of anonymity, explained the challenges they now face due to their prohibition from the landfill site.

ALSO READ | Recycling is creating new ‘greener’ jobs every year

They are now compelled to search for recyclables outside residences before municipal collections are done.

While acknowledging the landfill site’s challenges, the waste pickers stressed the importance of recycling in their livelihoods.