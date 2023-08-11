Recycling: Why is recycling important?

By Investigative Team

The mantra of reduce, reuse and recycle forms the cornerstone of a global campaign aimed at encouraging people to recycle, thereby diminishing the volume of waste they discard and helping safeguard the environment.

The underlying objective is to conserve precious natural resources, landfill capacity, and energy.

In doing so, these actions not only preserve land but also save resources that communities would otherwise put in waste disposal at landfills.

The Witness had a conversation with Dr Refiloe Mofokeng, a marine biologist affiliated with Stellenbosch University, regarding recycling. Her expertise lies in estuarine ecotoxicology. “Recycling entails using a previously utilised product for a larger portion of its lifespan.

Dr Refiloe Mofokeng. Photo: Supplied

For instance, plastics can persist for hundreds of years, based on the type of plastic, yet they are often utilised for only 10% or 20% of their life cycle.

“Reusing and recycling lengthens the time period that a product or item can be used,” said Mofokeng.

Mofokeng stressed the significance of recycling, underlining its role in reducing the release of contaminants into the environment.

Recycling, said Mofokeng, goes beyond aesthetics.

“As these plastics linger in the environment, they amass numerous contaminants like chemicals, heavy metals, or pesticides.

“Over time, they break down into minute particles, traversing various organisms and processes. Inevitably, they may infiltrate our food chain, precipitating an array of complications,” Mofokeng said.

Discussing her ongoing projects, Mofokeng said that she employs her scientific background to educate the public on effective methods of reduction, reuse and recycling.

“Adopting a fresh perspective is crucial. Recognising that items in the ocean are often those we interact with daily prompts an interconnectedness that often leads to personal action.

“The responsibility for change is shared. This realisation can drive re-evaluation, fostering practices of reusing and recycling,” she said.

