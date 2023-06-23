Residents rally to fix city

By Investigative Team

There’s growing concern about the state of Msunduzi Municipality, with business people and environmentalists deciding to take firm action to try and help fix the situation.

Keep PMB Clean (KPCA), Duzi-uMngeni Conservation Trust (Duct) and the Msunduzi Economic Development Agency (Meda) have been out and about identifying all the main problem areas and coming up with possible solutions.

The groups have shared their experiences with various city officials, with the latter acknowledging the challenge but appealling to all residents to take ownership of their areas.

ALSO READ | Continual problem of illegal dumping

Keep Pietermaritzburg Clean Association chairperson Lara Edmonds said they have been documenting the state of the city for some time now.

On a positive note, we have — through a number of media campaigns supported by our local media — been able to highlight some of the positive changes that have already occurred as a result of community involvement. READ MORE uMngeni officials who flout rules will face consequences — Pappas

“Settler’s Park (Northern Park/Athlone) was an overgrown, pest and alien-infested area. It was also fast becoming a ‘drug zone’. However, with dedicated work from community members, the park is now beautiful and even hosts a weekly park run,” said Edmonds.

She said when a club, church or organisation has the opportunity to “adopt a spot”, amazing things happen.

“Sadly, the opposite is true when they are removed, and one can see evidence of this at the old polocrosse fields in Chatterton Road. This once beautifully manicured area is now completely overgrown, infested with pests and alien plants and is a dumping ground.

ALSO READ | WATCH | Protesters block Willowfontein Road

“It is the sad ‘Welcome to Pietermaritzburg’ visitors receive as they come down off the Sanctuary Road off-ramp. It is also opposite the premier’s offices,” said Edmonds.

A tour of Victoria Road will reveal that many of the problems there are the result of municipal excavations due to water and electrical repairs or missing manhole covers, she said, adding that the shattered pavements on the roadside were extremely dangerous and presented a massive liability to the city.

We are logging these on Victoria Road for the municipality’s attention and we strongly encourage the municipal manager to release multiple skilled teams throughout Pietermaritzburg to repair these issues. We made the decision to focus on one street in the CBD first because the problem is overwhelming.

“Obviously KPCA’s mandate is to fire up community spirit all over Pietermaritzburg, and we are campaigning for this, but there is a lot we have been able to learn from our survey on Victoria Road and our intention is for the community to adopt the campaign on their very own street,” she said.

Duct has come up with a six-month initiative to have 100 people employed part-time, working 16 hours per week from August to January to clean up some of the problem areas.

“Duct is planning to take on 100 people to clear the river and do neighbourhood clean-ups, and recycling in two catchments — the Willowfontein and the Baynespruit — as part of our river-health programme with Msunduzi,” said Duct general manager Faye Brownell.

ALSO READ | Pietermaritzburg old age home residents feel trapped

“This would take some considerable teamwork, as the funds from the programme are insufficient for the operational costs, and we would need co-funding from business and the municipality to cover the shortfall. Support from the municipality waste management department to help with any big clean-ups, and with regular waste management services is required,” said Brownell.

She said this was not an offer by Duct to run it, but an idea for partners to work around in resolving the many environmental challenges facing the city.

Meanwhile, Meda has challenged the municipality in an email, calling on those in leadership to rescue the situation. Meda chairperson Kantha Naidoo said the city as a whole was in a state of “deep decay”.

In the past two weeks, I have received several complaints from businesses who have had enough and are unsure about continuing to trade in the city. They appealed to me to come out and see the state of the city for myself, which I did. For obvious reasons, I could not step out of my car at certain locations. The roads in question are Garfield, Prince George, Pietermaritz, Berg, Paton, James Streets and Chutney Lane.

“The issues I took note of are drug-dealing openly in public view and whoonga addicts in numbers crowding streets where pedestrians are therefore unable to walk freely and be safe. This is affecting trade for all businesses.

“Taxis are free to block the roads, washing their taxis as they feel like and resulting in many areas being inaccessible to other drivers. There are potholes, little or no waste collection, most especially on the side streets, and the drainage systems are blocked resulting in overflowing,” said Naidoo.

She said in some areas people were repairing vehicles in Berg Street, causing oil spillage to get into the drainage system.

“The sheer amount of dumping around and into the Dorpspruit River is shocking. People are urinating and defecating wherever they feel like causing damage to private property [gates and roller shutters],” she said.

ALSO READ | Taking a stand against dumping

The city’s acting general manager for community services Wilson Mhlongo said there’s no such thing as a dirty CBD, but individuals who had no pride in the environment they live in.

“I disagree that the CBD is dirty, but we have dirty users of the CBD. We are trying to ensure visibility of by-law enforcers but we are dealing with stubborn people.

There are cases where 20 people rent a four-bedroom house. Do an inspection of the city in the morning and you will see that it is clean, but when people start going home in the afternoon they leave a mess behind,” said Mhlongo.

He said there were different behavioural patterns between the upper CBD and the lower portion and the biggest challenge is people who take their garbage out before the collection day. He called on stakeholders to work with the city to deal with the challenges.