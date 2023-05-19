Sex work: Concerns about TV shows that glamourise sex work

By Investigative Team

Many social-media users have accused television shows that showcase the lives of South African sex workers of promoting the profession to youngsters.

Social media has been abuzz, with people having their say on two reality shows, This Body Works for Me and Queens of the Night, which have been broadcast recently.

This Body Works for Me, which was broadcast on Showmax, was a reality show that followed seven women in the industry.

ALSO READ | Sex work: Sex workers face abuse

Some of the women were strippers, while others admitted to performing sexual acts with men in exchange for money.

Queens of the Night, which is being aired now on DStv’s Moja Love channel 157, explores the lives of four women and one queer man in the adult industry, letting viewers in on their family dynamics, relationships, hustle and careers.

People have voiced their concerns about these shows and how they can mislead young people, while others feel that there are numerous other constructive topics that could be explored instead of “promoting sex work”.

Commenting on Twitter, Meli M @ MeliM1616 said: “What kind of society [are] we trying to build by showing this type of content and we are surprised how regressive we are as black people.”

ALSO READ | Sex work: Proliferation of underage sex work

TwarSA @TwaRSA26 said: “H**s are getting TV shows while talented people who can evoke real change for the youth are rotting on their couches, this is South Africa for y’all.”

When another Twitter user said it was doing the opposite because people were talking about how much the women were struggling, Libe said: “To each their own, but I feel [they are] glamourising it without fully showcasing the downsides of the sex industry.”

“They’re practically saying to a more gullible younger audience, this is a viable option should you find yourself unemployed without fully educating them about the risks,” said Libe.

Motloung MmaKamo @MpotsengBentley said: “@ShowmaxOnline Actually I would like this programme canned, unless you give five objectives of why it should be watched. #ThisBodyWorksForMe will drive kids to drop out & join OnlyFans. “What are you trying to achieve? … this is dangerous to SA Youth!”

ALSO READ | Sex work: ‘The act of prostitution is immoral’ – faith leaders

Despite the concerns raised, some social-media users have actually applauded the shows, claiming that they are eye-openers of what is going on in our societies and the struggles of some young women in the sex work industry.

Durban-based clinical psychologist Tracee Naidoo said parents and guardians of children have every right to be concerned about such shows.

“Young minds are highly impressionable. If they are exposed to such shows without adult guidance, young people can end up seeking that lifestyle as an easy way out when life gets tough. Parents and guardians have a responsibility to monitor what their children are exposed to,” she said.