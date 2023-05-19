Sex work: It is still illegal to buy or sell sex in SA

By Investigative Team

When the police come across sex workers on the streets, they arrest them, said Colonel Robert Netshiunda.

Prostitutes are often arrested and when they are arrested, they have to pay an admission of guilt fine and are released.

Netshiunda added that if prostitutes and those who hire them are found to be having sex in a public place, they are also arrested.

“Police patrol the areas and use resources at their disposal to enforce the law. The police have planned routine patrols and targeted operations in order to combat prostitution,” said Netshiunda.

Sergeant Sfiso Gwala, a communications officer for the SAPS, said that they are working on targeted operations.

Operations directed at addressing prostitution have been intensified. The police are working together with the communities of Manor Flats and Bulwer Road.

Gwala said that the plans are discussed monthly.

“During monthly CPF meetings which are attended by representatives from the above areas, these matters are discussed, and the complexities of this crime,” he said.

Gwala said that they were recently visited by representatives from an organisation to advise them.

Recently we had TB and HIV care workers’ representatives coming to the station to state that sex workers have human rights; the right to be treated like any other person.

He added that the community must also be involved in combating sex work.

“The community must also be involved in reporting suspicious residences which pose as bed and breakfasts, and get local municipalities involved to check business zoning.

“This is a societal problem which needs the involvement of all sectors,” said Gwala.

Msunduzi’s by-laws on sex work

Msunduzi Municipality’s by-laws say:

No person shall, in view of a street or public place, expose themselves or be clothed in a manner which results in such exposure; perform any indecent act or incite any person to commit such an act.

No person shall loiter in any street or public place for the purpose of prostitution or solicit any other person for such purpose.

No person shall, in a street or public place, display, distribute, expose to view or sell or offer for sale, in a manner likely to cause offence.

No person shall, in a street or public place draw, print, write or otherwise produce, any immoral, indecent or offensive, figure, letter, picture, word or other representation or matter so that the same is in the public view or may be seen by any other person.

Offences and penalties

Any person who contravenes or fails to comply with any provisions of these by-laws or fails to comply with any lawful instruction given in terms of these by-laws or hinders any representative or employee of the municipality in the execution of his or her duties under these by-laws shall be guilty of an offence and liable on conviction to a fine or to imprisonment or to both.