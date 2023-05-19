Sex work: Sex workers face abuse

By Investigative Team

The Sex Workers’ Education and Advocacy Taskforce (Sweat) has called on government to fast-track the decriminalisation of sex work to prevent an “institutionalised” abuse of power against those who ply the trade.

Sweat spokesperson Megan Lessing said a bill looking into the matter was published in December 2022.

“The bill was published in December and then the public participation process followed.

“The feedback that we got from the Justice Department is that the public comments are currently with the department and they will go through the comments and summarise them and they will have to come before the justice portfolio committee.

“We are not sure when that process will start but we have an idea it might start during this second term of parliament,” said Lessing.

She said most of their documents on the decriminalisation of sex work is research on the subject itself.

“One of the events we are planning for June, which is International Sex Workers’ Day, is to have a summit so that people can understand the bill, its impact, how it will impact or not impact their lives.

That is our focus in terms of getting as much public awareness and public support as possible for that process that’s coming up. Sex workers face high violence from the police.

“We have to understand how sex workers are being policed and how it is criminalised in this country.

“It’s the criminalisation that allows for that kind of abuse to happen.

“The laws that legislate criminalisation are very difficult to prove so what happens is that sex work is primarily policed in provinces through the by-laws and those by-laws are very arbitrary and are very vague.

“Vagrancy, loitering, for example, are included in the existing law that polices the trade, and because it is so vague and can be interpreted in any which way, it opens up a space for widespread abuses, abuse of power and abuse of those laws so that is how sex workers are policed and that’s also how they are violated by the police.

“It is very important when we talk about the criminalisation to illustrate how these laws kind of allow the police to do what they do,” she said.

She said violence is a key factor that exposes sex workers to many other dangers such as HIV/Aids.

Prevention, care and support activities are needed to prevent exposure to compromising situations.

“Violence leads to inconsistent condom use and prevents sex workers from accessing valuable legal support and health care.

“Sex workers in South Africa face unacceptable levels of violence, stigma and discrimination, and other human rights violations, which put them in situations that make them considerably more vulnerable to HIV/Aids.

“Interventions to reduce violence need to include sensitisation of public service providers towards sex workers, law reform, changes in current police practices, access to appropriate services and safe spaces from which to work, education, empowerment and networking of sex workers so that they are able to reduce risks of all kinds,” said Lessing.

She said programmes involving sex workers should work in collaboration with other initiatives to “streamline and maximise” efforts, and the principle of the meaningful participation of sex workers in all aspects of programmes must be upheld.