Sex work: ‘Stop judging us’, this is our work

By Investigative Team

“This is work to us, people must stop judging and insulting us.”

These are the words of sex workers around Pietermaritzburg who say they are often insulted because of the work they do.

There have been several reports on how the presence of sex workers are affecting residents and businesses. However, sex workers have denied that their work is affecting anyone.

Speaking to The Witness, they said they became sex workers as they could not find other employment and need money to feed their children and families. In addition to being insulted by residents, they are sometimes abused by their clients.

“People must respect our work. If it was up to us we would not be here, but unemployment is forcing us to be here.

“We also want to get decent jobs like other people but we can’t because of the high rate of unemployment. We are just trying to do something with our lives because we do not want to end up resorting to crime,” said one of the sex workers who asked not to be named.

She said sex workers operate from their own spots. Some take their clients to their rooms while others are taken by their clients to their place of choice.

“In terms of the fee, it differs — there are people who charge about R50, which is the lowest fee. There are also good and bad days when the business is very slow and quiet.”

Zama Zungu said she has been working as a sex worker for over 10 years and has suffered many instances of abuse.

“The worst part is that we cannot even report it to the police because they just make fun of us when we do. It is painful because we are just trying to feed our families. I cannot say that I am proud of what I do but this is the way I am able to make a living. It is not nice getting judged every day by the community but we soldier on because there is nothing we can do.”

Asked how they protect themselves from sexually transmitted diseases she said they always carry condoms.

“We care about our health and we take it very seriously. It is our responsibility to make sure that we are safe all the time,” she said.