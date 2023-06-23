Show our city some love

By Investigative Team

Msunduzi Municipality residents lack pride in the historical areas in the city, say some people.

Others say that the state of the city is shameful and that for a capital city, nothing has been done to preserve the city’s heritage or restore them to revenue-generating tourist attractions which could benefit the city financially.

Ward 27 councillor Daniel Kemp said there is a lack of pride in the city’s historical attributes.

Such an example is the city hall, the stolen roof panels, and the Tatham Art Gallery with its infrastructure in a state of decay. We have the commemoration wall for World War 2, the state of the cannons, the statues in the Gallery Park and the Church Street arcade. These are but a few areas that could generate thousands of rands as tourist attractions.

He added that accountability and patriotism would help bring back the city’s glory.

“Our past as a city is mixed with triumphs and tragic events on all sides of the political and racial divide. One such triumph is the events of the youth in 1976. The actions of those few pupils reverberated throughout the country … As a city, we have stories that led to our freedom.

“There must be accountability in all spheres of our lives as residents of this city. If we choose to allow the shame to continue then we will never succeed in moving forward,” he added.

Keep Pietermaritzburg Clean Association

Keep Pietermaritzburg Clean Association (KPCA) chairperson Lara Edmonds said that ironically, penis enlargement and abortion posters are plastered all over the city.

“This testifies to the moral decay in our city. It is the duty of the municipality’s licensing department’s inspectors to fine the advertisers, but the posters are plastered on buildings and gateposts, making it most unattractive for customers. Together, we fight against the filth and overgrown verges in our city,” said Edmonds.

KPCA has been involved in several initiatives aimed at making the city look beautiful again. Edmonds added that unfinished maintenance work in the city is of great concern.

Visitors may wonder whether they have entered a war zone as they dodge the craters, rubble and shattered pavements that greet them when they walk through our city. The removal of waste and rubble would make a hugely positive impact immediately. This would restore hope and pride relatively quickly.

Show some love

Msunduzi Municipality spokesperson Ntobeko Mkhize said the city’s name-and-shame campaign is yielding positive results.

People are buying in; they are reporting the perpetrators. People are complying to a certain extent …Msunduzi is making strides in the by-law enforcement operations. While litter and illegal dumping have been a challenge in the city, there are by-law transgressions which also contribute to the dirt, including illegal trading, washing of taxis in the roads, illegal parking and non-compliance with by-laws by some businesses. The initiative is going well in terms of what is seen as an output, which will be a clean city.

Mkhize said for the initiative to succeed, there must be partnerships with other stakeholders and the public.

“The municipality continues engaging in aggressive campaigns to raise awareness around these issues. It must be noted that no campaigns are intended to violate the rights of traders and businesses but to ensure that the by-laws are adhered to. Littering and illegal dumping remain an issue in our city,” said Mkhize.

“To a certain extent people are actually accounting in terms of fines that are issued to them. If we could all show love, by not littering, by not stealing vegetables that have been planted in the gardens, by loving our City of Choice, our capital city of KZN, that would be enough to restore our city’s pride.

“We need people who care for the city. We need users that love this city so that we can reach this destination or target.

A lot of permaculture gardens have been started at the entrances to the city in terms of beautifying these areas so that they can serve aesthetics and functionality,” said Mkhize.

She added that people need to educate themselves on the importance of keeping the city clean and managing waste.

“Parks and recreation will still continue. We are in winter, but we are planning for the coming summer where we should be in a position to start sprucing up all our entrances through seedlings and the like.”

• The number to phone to name and shame offenders is 069 420 2995.