The state of Msunduzi

By Investigative Team

Our city hall is an iconic building that is revered by many in the KZN capital.

Once a proud testament to the care bestowed on it by the municipality, the grande old dame of the city centre has suffered years of neglect and the indignity of being left to decay.

In recent years, the proud chime of its clock ringing out over Pietermaritzburg was silenced as the municipality couldn’t get its act together to pay for the servicing of the historic timepiece.

Then, sheet by sheet, its roof tiles were stolen by vagrants who climbed up to loot in broad daylight.

The interior of the city hall suffered much damage in subsequent heavy rains. Like the once-pristine city centre, the city hall has lost its shine. It has become a symbol of the decay which has been allowed to occur.

If the municipality applied its mind to respecting and honouring this building, perhaps it could be the start of giving the city centre the respect it too deserves.

City Hall

The city hall was recently used as a venue for an international conference attended by a host of dignitaries. It should be a beacon of excellence in terms of how historic buildings can be cared for.

From historic buildings left to crumble, to the filth, failing infrastructure and lack of maintenance in the CBD and suburbs, coupled with a collapse in service delivery, many residents have not only lost faith in the City’s management, but have lost a sense of pride in their city.

This Special Focus highlights the issues contributing to Pietermaritzburg’s decay, and Msunduzi’s plan to address some of its many challenges, as well as the shining examples of active citizenry and local organisations that have taken up the fight to reclaim the city for the benefit of those who live and work in it.