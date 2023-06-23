This is what can be done to resurrect neglected buildings in Pietermaritzburg

By Investigative Team

After years of being in a sad state, the historic old Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court building in the city centre had new life breathed into it after renovations costing R57 million were completed in 2014.

The Witness wrote that the brick and stone building, where the late president Nelson Mandela made his first court appearance following his arrest in Howick in 1962, was built in 1938.

After being vacated in favour of new courts many years ago, the building fell into disrepair, was occupied by vagrants and was burnt extensively in a fire lit by them in 2006.

Renovations began in 2008 and were completed two years later. In 2014, then Public Works minister Thulas Nxesi handed over a symbolic key to then Justice minister Jeff Radebe to herald the official opening of the new courts and offices now housed there.

We wrote that the revamped building had facilities for three civil courts, two maintenance courts, a children’s court, two domestic violence courts, a sexual offences court, 12 magistrate’s offices, as well as offices for administrative staff, interpreters, court preparation officers, investigators, attorneys and police.

ICA Architects

Ismail Cassimjee of ICA Architects, the firm behind the restoration of the old magistrate’s court, Voortrekker Museum and the City Hall said it is essential for government to create an enabling environment, which in turn, creates the economic impetus for investment in restoration.

Many of the most iconic global cities grow organically, one layer over the next over time. Pietermaritzburg is a deeply historical city and we have all the elements but there is a break in the synchronicity between stakeholders. If the public sector takes the lead the private sector will follow. Unfortunately, the current state of neglect is increasing the rate of private sector disinvestment from the city centre.

There is also the risk, he said, of several historic buildings reaching the “point of no return”, with these properties being irreplaceable.

“If we don’t act now then certain key properties will vanish, creating pockets of amnesia. We have seen great cities such as London, New York and Singapore retaining the richness of their architecture and diversity yet still investing in modern complimentary development,” said Cassimjee.