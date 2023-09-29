Traffic | Accident hotspots and construction sites on the N3

By Investigative Team

The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) said the N2/N3 in KwaZulu-Natal has become an important part of its plan to refurbish and strengthen the routes that connect South Africa’s leading industrial hubs.

Sanral said its flagship projects are the N2/N3 corridor upgrades, which are expected to take between eight and 10 years to complete and create up to 15 000 job opportunities over the duration of construction.

The upgrade of the N2 will focus on a 55 km length of road, from Lovu River on the South Coast to Umdloti on the North Coast.

Accident hotspots and construction sites. Graphic: Siyabonga Sikhakhane

The N3 upgrade will focus on an 80 km section from Durban to Pietermaritzburg. These upgrades will include widening the N2 and N3 carriageways, with four or five lanes in each direction, and reconfiguration of most major interchanges.

Speaking to The Witness, Jason Lowe, Sanral’s Eastern Region project manager, said the challenges that they face during construction are mainly, managing traffic flow, mitigating accidents, managing disgruntled stakeholders and ensuring that construction is not disrupted by communities.

In terms of road safety, non-adherence to the temporary signage in terms of the reduced speed limits and no overtaking of heavy vehicles is a major challenge resulting in many incidents taking place causing temporary closure of lanes or the carriageway.

Lowe said Sanral has engaged, and still continues to engage, various enforcement agencies, including the national traffic police (NTP), SAPS, RTI, and municipal traffic police, to improve law enforcement efforts through the construction zones, including speed prosecution, unsafe driving, use of cell phones while driving, tailgating, and illegal overtaking by heavy goods vehicle (HGV).

Sanral’s safety measures to ensure the safety of motorists include:

• No work allowed in peak holiday periods eg. Christmas, Easter, long weekends etc.

• Advanced warning to the public of any planned lane reductions which may result in congestion and ultimately driver frustration. This will allow the public to plan their trips ahead of time to ensure minimal delays.

• Continual monitoring of the road through the traffic management centre (TMC). This ensures early warning of potential issues caused by the construction activities and streamlined response to breakdowns or crashes by towing services or emergency services, as required.

• Provision continual standby towing services for both light and heavy vehicles with maximum allowable response times.

• A full-time qualified traffic safety officer, who is on site permanently. Their only duty is to ensure traffic accommodation measures are clear to motorists and in place at all times.

• Provision of numerous temporary emergency roadways and entrances and exits from the works to allow the shortest response time possible for all emergency services, when needed.

• Implementation of wider than normal lanes during construction. Lanes have been provided at a minimum width of 3,4 m as opposed to the norm of 3 m to 3,2 m.

• Use of high containment level concrete barriers to protect motorists from the works and construction workers from the travelling public.

• Solar powered LED road studs which emit light in the hours of darkness. These define the roadway to drivers in all conditions, but especially in poor conditions such as rain and mist.

• Substantial additional road signs highlighting the construction, the safe travel speed (generally 80 km/h but further reduced to 60 km/h only where necessary to ensure safety), providing advanced warning of alignment changes, prohibiting heavy goods vehicles (HGV’s i.e. trucks) from overtaking etc.

• Utilisation of high visibility signs and the highest reflectivity background available to ensure maximum visibility of the signs.

• The allowance for numerous independent road safety audits on the traffic accommodation. This provides a totally independent view by a qualified road safety specialist to ensure best practices are used and any potentially unsafe measures are quickly corrected.

Sanral’s ongoing construction projects on the N3 Howick to Durban:

• Westville Viaduct to paradise Valley

• Paradise Valley to Mariannhill Toll Plaza

• Mariannhill Toll Plaza to Key Ridge

• Hammarsdale to Uitkoms

• Key Ridge to Hammarsdale

• Cato Ridge to Dardanelle I/C

• Dardenelles I/C into Lynnfield Park

• Lynnfield Park to Ashburton I/C

• Ashburton I/C to Murray Road

• Murray Road to New England Road

How much is being spent on these projects:

• Cato Ridge to Dardanelles — contract award: R1 439 457 269,19

• Dardanelles to Lynnfield Park — contract award: R1 478 997 670,17

• Lynnfield Park to Ashburton — contract award: R1 228 039 035,91

• Ashburton I/C to Murray Road — contract value: R2 442 322 651,60

• Murray Road to New England Road — contract value: R1 913 506 115,55

• Westville I/C to Paradise Valley I/C — contract value: R4 726 396 217,26

• Key Ridge to Hammarsdale — contract value: R4 578 593 273,17