Traffic | Congestion hitting businesses hard during busy periods

HR manager and legal adviser at Asmalls, Kantha Naidoo said something needs to be done about traffic flow during peak periods, month end, grant and pension payout week. The store is situated on the corner of Church and Retief streets.

Naidoo said in order to curb the traffic jams and lawlessness that arise during these peak periods, there should be traffic officers policing the area.

“The presence of these traffic cops should stop the taxis from offloading passengers in the middle of the road. If this can be done then we will see less gridlock traffic in our town,” said Naidoo.

Suraya Mohamed of F.A. Mohamed Upholsterers, situated on the corner of Masukwana and Jabu Ndlovu streets for the past 30 years, said the issue of congestion at the traffic lights has always been a challenge that they had to live with.

“The traffic there has always been hectic. Taxis will always jump the line in traffic and although traffic cops have monitored the traffic at peak times, which had a positive impact on traffic, taxis refuse to comply, which can be frustrating when using this route,” said Mohamed.

Gridlocked traffic during peak hours and load shedding can be prevented if there were more traffic officers at hotspots such as the Jabu Ndlovu and Masukwana Street intersection, where many taxis jump the line.

Attorney Sameerah Cassimjee, whose office is situated in Langalibalele Street, said there are often three or four taxis obstructing vehicles as they offload passengers. “The traffic officials need to seriously address the issue of taxis dropping off passengers at intersections, especially Boshoff and Langalibalele Streets,” said Cassimjee.

She said this has been an ongoing issue and there are never any traffic officers around. “Langalibalele Street is an exceptionally busy street, hence the congestion that occurs and this is not withstanding the danger being posed to motorists and pedestrians alike,” said Cassimjee.

In response to such traffic challenges, carpooling, as explained in an online press release by Arrive Alive, emerges as a viable solution, encouraging people to share their vehicles with others travelling in the same direction.

Commuters who live near each other and share a common destination can travel together in one vehicle and form the simplest and most common carpool arrangement.

Carpooling is an ideal cost-saving arrangement, particularly for those individuals who commute long distances to and from work each day, have limited access to public transport and few transportation options available to them.

For some commuters this may not be appealing as they find themselves having to wait on people to commute to and from each destination. Carpooling often only includes a two-way trip from home to work and from work back home.

During a morning spent observing the traffic, The Witness noted that a significant number of commuters choose to drive alone. Kim Minnie, from the Eastwood area, commutes to work outside of town while her daughter travels to school, which is in the CBD.

Both my girls use a lift club which saves me petrol and time. I don’t have to leave work during lunch and rush through traffic to pick them up and drop them off, only to rush back to work

She said she prefers carpooling because it is cheaper than using her own vehicle every day. “By carpooling I know I will always be on time for work. When the car has a group of people, we all share the responsibility,” said Minnie.