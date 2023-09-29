Traffic | Msunduzi has traffic situation under control

By Investigative Team

Responding to questions relating to perceptions among residents that traffic officers are often nowhere to be seen during backlogs and load shedding, the city denied this.

According to Msunduzi Municipality spokesperson Ntobeko Mkhize, traffic officers are visible in hotspots in the city.

Traffic officials are deployed in various parts of the CBD and other hotspots to prevent traffic congestion, including during load shedding.

“There is daily visibility of policing in the city and there are other aggressive by-law enforcement programmes underway,” she said.

Mkhize said there are still some vacancies in the department.

“The municipality has increased the visibility of traffic officers to ensure public safety and adherence to traffic laws and city by-laws.

“The organisational structure has 82 traffic officer positions. Currently, only 68 positions are filled. There are plans to fill the vacant positions,” she said.

Mkhize added that there are multiple reasons for the increased traffic congestion in the city.

“The population in the city has grown and traffic has increased. This creates a demand for more traffic officers in order to effectively police the city.

“The municipality is continuously improving the infrastructure, the provision of resources and tools of trade to ensure the safe and efficient movement of people as well as goods, which is fundamental to the city’s economic and social prosperity.”

Mkhize added that the municipality is also in the process of curbing illegal parking by procuring hand-held parking meters.

A tow truck was also procured to deal with by-law infringements in the city, especially in terms of illegal parking.

She said the municipality is appealing to communities and all stakeholders to play their part by ensuring that they comply with the by-laws and also report infringements that they encounter on the roads.