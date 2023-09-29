Traffic | Traffic is a nightmare in Pietermaritzburg

By Investigative Team

From malfunctioning traffic lights to reckless drivers, and the main cause of the worst of the gridlocks — load shedding — residents are fed up with the delays they have to deal with everyday as they travel around the city.

Woodlands resident Vernon Thurston said that sometimes they experience delays of up to 45 minutes in the morning while travelling to work if there are incidents on the road.

He normally travels from the Woodlands area towards the Chota Motala interchange.

“Sometimes the queue can go right up to Happy Valley in the mornings if the lights are not working due to load shedding. If there is a power outage, the lights are affected and are out of sync the following morning, and we have an issue again.

“It is frustrating! It is also very concerning as a number of accidents occur here due to load shedding. A lot of these incidents are happening along this route because there is no law enforcement,” said Thurston.

Garth Middleton, the Ward 32 DA councillor, said that the Woodlands community has been asking for a second entry and exit point into the area so that the traffic congestion can be eased.

“It is an issue that affects the residents every morning and afternoon. The residents of Northdale, Mountain Rise and Woodlands have to deal with this every day. We have little or no joy trying to get officials to assist when there is an issue.

If there is an issue with the traffic lights, we try to get the traffic officers to assist us. We message them if there is an issue in the afternoon because we know that it will persist but, in the morning, there is no assistance.

“There is only one entry and exit point and when there is protest action, we are barricaded by the burning tyres. We have an old-age home in Woodlands; how must emergency services get in should a resident need assistance when there is protest action?

“Residents are always late for work and the children get to school late and they are facing detention for that. Then we have the trucks that divert through the residential areas whenever there is a delay on the highway and they are destroying the infrastructure further. Town planning needs to relook at the way our routes are planned,” said Middleton.

Kimberly Reddy, a resident from the northern areas, said it is shocking to see that there are no traffic officers along several busy intersections in the city. “Driving to and from work has now become an extreme sport with power outages affecting the flow of traffic on a daily basis.

“As the cost of fuel continues to rise, driving on an incline for more than 30 minutes also has a huge impact on our fuel consumption. Not only do we have to endure these delays, but we also have to deal with careless taxi drivers who have no regard for others on the road.

“There needs to be measures put in place especially in the instance of load shedding to ensure that there is a constant flow of traffic. It is quite alarming to see at busy intersections such as Chief Albert Luthuli Street, Victoria Road and even at the Chota Motala and Otto’s Bluff Roads, there are no traffic officials,” said Reddy.

Lunga Mchunu, who transports pupils to schools in the northern areas, said he gets delayed while dropping off the children at schools near congested traffic intersections. “There are no traffic officials when we have load shedding and the lights are out. The intersections become extremely congested and we get delayed,” he said.

There is no one to even help the children cross at busy intersections. When I leave the children, I make sure they reach school and if there is no one to help them cross, then I help them.

Nizamia Islamic School principal Mohamed Saeed said punctuality is important because pupils who arrive late often disrupt lessons, discussions in class, distract other pupils, impede teaching and learning, and generally erode class morale and the general management of the school.

“With malfunctioning traffic lights, it should not be a question of why pupils or even workers are so late at school or work almost every day,” he said. “Faulty traffic lights are very damaging to pupils, motorists, pedestrians, workers as well as other road users.

“Nearly every day pupils come late to school due to the traffic congestion caused mainly by faulty traffic lights. And if there is an accident then the late-coming increases.

“Dropping off pupils on jammed and congested roads with no traffic lights or traffic police controlling traffic is a formula for an accident or disaster waiting to happen. Due to late coming, valuable instructional time in class is lost. Some schools implement sanctions like detention for late comers,” added Saeed.

Responding to a question on Facebook about traffic in the city and how they are affected by it, residents said they are fed up with traffic jams they have to deal with every day.

Wayne Cattigan, who recently visited the city, said that the traffic is chaotic. “I live in Johannesburg and I recently visited the city. Traffic is crazy. What makes it worse is the condition of the roads, with so many potholes,” he said.

Charlotte Ponnen also added that the traffic is always bad, and malfunctioning traffic lights always cause congestion on the roads.