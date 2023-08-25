Women’s Month | Groups working to empower women

By Investigative Team

The Witness spoke to two organisations which strive to eradicate gender-based violence and educate women about their rights.

One of these is called Women for Change (WFC), a non-profit organisation founded in 2016 that advocates for the constitutional rights of women and children to be upheld in SA.

Sabrina Walter, chairperson of Women for Change, said they aim to educate, advocate and campaign on gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF), human rights and gender equality daily.

Our social media platforms have created a safe space for victims of sexual assault to speak up and receive support. Our content is seen by more than 10 million people every month.

Walter said they assist victims and families daily with resources such as medical assistance, legal assistance, counsellors, information about GBVF and how to handle each case.

“In the past three years, we have partnered and worked with other GBVF organisations, attorneys, advocates and activists to offer the best possible support system for victims of GBV in South Africa,” said Walters.

They have three main pillars of work:

• Creating awareness and education around gender-based and sexual violence and femicide.

• Providing support for survivors and the families of victims of GBVF.

• Advocating for rights and justice for survivors of GBVF.

“In South Africa, there are many laws in place to protect women. In fact, the rights afforded to women and members of LGBTQI+ communities are considered exemplary,” said Walter.

She added that South Africa has ratified many protocols on both continental and international levels that promote the rights and protection of women.

“However, these laws mean very little if they are not enforced or upheld by the authorities tasked with doing so,” said Walter.

How have women’s rights changed over the years?

Since the inception of democracy, South Africa has adopted many laws that aim to increase the rights of women.

The Constitution explicitly promotes and protects the rights of women.

South Africa also adheres to various legal instruments, such as the Maputo Protocol and the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which enhance the rights of women and aim to protect women against violence and discrimination.

Legally, then, the rights of women have increased over the past 30 years.

However, this is not necessarily the case in terms of the everyday experiences of women in the country.

The rights and protections afforded to women have little impact on the actual violence and discrimination that women face on a daily basis.

So despite the many legal protections for women, justice is not being served for the survivors of GBV and the families of victims.

“For one, this is because women are reluctant to report GBV because of the responses they receive from the police and the re-victimisation and inadequate handling of cases that are often experienced if their cases go to trial,” said Walter.

She said there have been a number of recent high-profile cases in which the rapists and/or murderers have been released on parole, despite only serving half of their sentences and not showing any evidence of remorse or rehabilitation.

She said the justice that women deserve is not prioritised, and the justice system does little to hold perpetrators accountable.

As a result, women continue to live in fear, while perpetrators continue to commit violence, most often with impunity. The Witness asked Walter to highlight certain key issues that need to be looked at in 2023.

“Firstly, the government needs to take a much more urgent approach to addressing GBV. Funding needs to be made available to address GBV, including, for example, funding for places of safety and resources for assisting survivors of GBV and sexual violence,” said Walter.

She said improvements need to be made to the justice system so as to create an environment in which women feel safe to report violence and are supported through the process of seeking justice.

It should be mandatory for all police officers to attend training to assist survivors of GBV and/or the families of victims.

“The creation of more care centres, such as Thuthuzela Care Centres, should also be a top priority, and these centres should be properly funded and resourced,” said Walter.

She said beyond these practical matters, it is imperative that we strive for greater equality on personal and social levels.

“The extreme levels of violence against women are not simply a result of ineffective policing or inadequate responses by the criminal justice system.

Instead, this violence is a result of the deeply rooted patriarchal values found within all spheres of society,” said Walter.

She said women are considered inferior, and violence is seen as a legitimate way to enforce and uphold male power.

Until these kinds of values and ideas are addressed, the scourge of violence will continue.

The second organisation The Witness spoke to, Men Fighting Against Domestic Abuse, is an activist group against gender-based violence. It is the first of its kind in Pietermaritzburg.

It is made up of a group of men taking a stand against all forms of domestic abuse and gender-based violence, with educational and empowerment platforms and dialogue to resolve domestic issues and social ills, with the aim of ending the violence and promoting peace in society.

Craig Freese of Men Fighting Against Domestic Abuse, has said previously: “Our current police structures do not have police structures to deal with these crimes …”

He said there should be enough laws in place for GBV victims as there are for the perpetrators.