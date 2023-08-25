Women’s Month | Much more still to be done

By Investigative Team

It has been more than 25 years since the Fourth World Conference on Women, which adopted a far-reaching platform for action for the emancipation of women.

As the country celebrates Women’s Month, The Witness reflects on whether the lives of women around the country have been improved.

Sinikiwe Biyela, director of Life-Line and Rape Crisis Pietermaritzburg, said that as a country, she believes that there are not enough programmes aimed at empowering and supporting women. They are still being oppressed by men, especially in rural areas.

“We don’t have programmes that are aimed at empowering women, that are visible at community levels, where they can go to learn about the endless possibilities that they can be part of,” she said.

Biyela also touched on the matter of inequality which is still an issue in the country.

In many areas all over the country we still battle the issue of male dominance. Women in our country are still unable to own land; land ownership is still given to men.

“South African women are still more likely to be unemployed compared to men,” she said.

According to the Quarterly Labour Force Survey of the first quarter of 2023, the South African labour

market is more favourable to men than it is to women. Men are also more likely to be paid for the work they do regardless of race, while women are more likely to be doing unpaid work.

Women’s organisations around Pietermaritzburg believe that communities, municipalities and the government can still do more to ensure that women are being empowered and supported.

The Women of Purpose and Empowerment organisation, based in Cinderella Park, is made up of a group of women who give back to the community. They run a feeding- scheme and also provide rehabilitation for addicts in the area.

The founder of the organisation, Judy Maharaj, believes that government can do little things like providing funding for them to keep their organisation afloat.

“We feed more than 30 women and children around our community. We have reached out to communities and the government for assistance even in the form of groceries, but we haven’t got any aid,” she said.

Maharaj also touched on the topic of safe homes for women and children who are victims of gender-based violence.

According to Maharaj, there is only one shelter that is open and functioning in Pietermaritzburg. The

government needs to provide more safe places for women and children, she said.

She said that women are entitled to live in dignity and freedom.

Empowering women is an indispensable tool for advancing development and reducing poverty.

Empowered women contribute to the health and productivity of whole families and communities, and improve prospects for the next generation.