Women’s Month | ‘We have to buckle up as women to shine and be proud’

By Investigative Team

Being a single parent selling maize and fruit as a street vendor to put her daughter through university is tough, but worth it.

The Witness spoke to Lindiwe Khambule (38), who is doing everything she can to support her daughter who is studying education at the Durban University of Technology.

ALSO READ | Women’s Month | Women owning the road

Khambule, who became pregnant as a teenager, said it is hard to be a single parent while trying to make a living “hustling” on the side.

“It is so hard to start your own business, but it is worth a try.”

We shouldn’t wait for someone to spoon-feed us everything. We have to buckle-up as women to shine and be proud of ourselves. READ MORE Call for women to take part in Brics projects

“I started this business in 2016 from scratch as I was struggling while working at a butchery earning peanuts, which didn’t sustain me and my daughter.

“It was so hard raising my child alone without help from her absent father,” she said.

Khambule is determined to grow her business. “Even though I cannot be certain about my business, its future seems to be bright.

“What I wish is that I become a proper and recognisable businesswoman in the area of Pietermaritzburg and get a proper stall in the CBD.

“One day I wish to own a catering company as I grew up with a love for food.

“My highest level of education is Grade 10. I had to drop-out of school because of my pregnancy. I was forced to leave school to go to look for piece jobs to sustain my child.”

My message to young girls is that they must focus on their studies and forget about unnecessary stuff that will lead them to not finishing school on time.

“A mistake may occur but one has to own up to it. When you fall pregnant at a young age it doesn’t mean it is the end of the road but a chance to start again to correct the wrongs.”

ALSO READ | Women’s Month | Groups working to empower women

She said: “Education is key, no one should be left out because they fell pregnant at a young age, there is a second chance in every aspect of life.”

Khambule said Covid-19 really had a huge negative impact on her business and she is looking for any assistance that she can get from the Pietermaritzburg city council.