Women’s Month | Women owning the road

By Investigative Team

Amanda “Stufuza” Ngubane (26), who is a professional truck driver, is determined to break stereotypes and excel in a field traditionally dominated by men.

After completing high school in 2015, Ngubane said her twin sister Ayanda and her had no desires to further their studies, but both wanted to work to support their family.

In 2017, Ngubane said their mother offered to help them get their driver’s licence.

She said the person who was teaching them to drive told them that Manline Freight company was looking for women with Code 10 and 14 learner’s licences to enrol for their learnership programme.

Although both sisters applied, Ngubane said only Ayanda received an invitation for an interview.

To be honest I was quite hurt that I wasn’t called but I decided to accompany her to the interview.

Ngubane said during her sister’s interview, Ayanda was given her (Ngubane’s) CV. She said when her sister told the interviewers that this was her twin sister’s CV, they admitted that they had thought the CVs belonged to one person who had applied twice because of their identical initials, which is why they only called one sister for an interview.

Fortunately, Ngubane was sitting in the waiting area as she was accompanying her sister.

She was also interviewed and they were both enrolled for the 18 months’ freight learnership.

Professional truck driver Amanda ‘Stufuza’ Ngubane (26). Photo: Supplied.

After completing the learnership programme, Ngubane said finding a job proved challenging for both her and her sister.

She said she went as far as relocating to Johannesburg hoping for better opportunities, but she was not successful.

She said she started a Facebook page with fellow-truck drivers who were also looking for employment.

“It was a very difficult time, but I wasn’t discouraged. Whenever I came across a job post, I’d apply and also share it on the Facebook group. Some people would come back to say they got the post but I wouldn’t be worried because I knew my time was coming,” she said.

In 2021, Ngubane said she applied for a truck driver job, and when she was called for an interview, she told the interviewers that she had a twin sister who was also looking for a job.

The Cato Ridge-based freight company hired both of them.

Ngubane, who drives a massive 16-ton truck with a 30-ton load, said her presence behind the wheel has not only defied gender norms but has also garnered heart-warming reactions from onlookers.

She said people get excited when they realise that she is driving a huge truck. She said her male colleagues treat her sister and her with the same respect as they do their male counterparts.

Ngubane said some of the dangers that could limit women truck drivers is crime against drivers, especially for long-distance drivers.

“But crime affects both men and women, but women are more vulnerable than men in such situations. Besides that, there is nothing difficult about this job that makes it a man’s job. Women are as good as men are, if not better,” laughed Ngubane.

She encouraged other women to consider becoming truck drivers.

Many women who follow me on social networks have shown great interest in this career and I always encourage them to join this industry. Many freight companies are looking for more female truck drivers so there are ample opportunities.

She added that most freight companies pay decent salaries.

“My sister and I were able to renovate our home, that’s almost done now, and we were able to buy a car. It’s just unfortunate that our mother died in 2021, because we would have loved to have been able to spoil her,” she said.