Special guest speaker at fundraising event

Witness Reporter

Award-winning Witness columnist, journalist, satirist and author of three books, Bhekisisa Mncube, will be the guest speaker at The Valley Trust fundraising business breakfast to be held at Fig Tree Farm in Hillcrest at 8 am on October 21.

He will be talking about “SA at a Crossroads … with Potholes”.

Mncube has no holy cows as he sets his sight on the malaise that bedevils our republic, and confronts those responsible for the political decay.

The breakfast aims to raise funds for The Valley Trust, a registered non-profit and public benefit organisation founded in 1953.

The Valley Trust uses health promotion and other means to improve the wellbeing of the rural communities of the Valley of 1 000 Hills.

The breakfast will be attended by captains of industry, prominent church leaders and community stalwarts who keep the fires burning at the homes of vulnerable citizens.

Mncube is the author of the best-selling memoir The Love Diary of a Zulu Boy. He recently launched his profoundly personal reflection, The Ramaphosa Chronicles, to critical acclaim.

He uses letter-writing to conduct an open-ended dialogue with the president.

With wit and rare courage he tackles heavy subjects such as the bizarre prohibition of booze and cigarettes in recent times, Covid-19 PPE criminal misdemeanours, Zuma, Nkandla and of course, advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane and her unusual court losing streak.

I use humour and irony to unpack the Ramaphosa administration. This helps me to lose less hair every time a political figure associated with Ramaphosa messes up. I laugh it off, but not without a net of

irony thrown in for good measure.

Tickets for the breakfast are R290 per person or R2 500 for a table of 10, and are available through Quicket or The Valley Trust at 031 716 6800.

Fig Tree Farm is at 57 Inanda Rd, Hillcrest, Durban.