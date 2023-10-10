Spitting cobra caught in Westville

By Witness Reporter

A local snake catcher managed to catch a spitting cobra that was spotted in an office park in Westville.

According to Nick Evans, famed snake catcher, the call came through last Wednesday.

“Last Wednesday, I was at the vet with an injured mamba, when I received a call for a big snake, a suspected Black Mamba, at an office park in Westville. The caller sent a pic. It wasn’t a Black Mamba, but a large Mozambique Spitting Cobra. Can’t say I was disappointed that it was a spitting snake! I left the vet in a hurry, and made my way there,” he said.

Evans added that the snake had been trying to escape from beneath an aircon unit.

ALSO READ | Bizarre encounter: Two snake species found on the same property at the same time

Fortunately for me, the caller did exactly what every caller should do- he watched the snake, without taking his eyes off of it, until I arrived. Good thing he did. It had been hiding under a large aircon unit, but kept trying to exit. It saw the caller, standing on the level above, and nervously, retreated back under the aircon unit. READ MORE Man found dead in Durban

“When I looked under the aircon unit, I could see this was a very impressive cobra. Fortunately, it wasn’t too difficult a catch,” he said.

He added that while the snake was not the longest, it was still an impressive specimen.

I could see it wasn’t the longest, not as long as the 1.64m specimen that a friend and I caught the week before. However, it was certainly more chunky. This was an extremely well-fed cobra. It would have been feeding on toads, other snakes and rodents. It was only around the 1.4m mark, but weighed over 1.2kg, more than the 1.64m specimen. Impressive!” said Evans. ALSO READ | Dog Benji saves the day by warning owner of snake

He added that it was around this season that snakes made their appearance.

“It’s mating season now for this species, and the time of year we usually see a number of large cobras (they can be seen throughout summer, but more at this time of year, I find). Males are on the move looking for females,” he said.

He added that no injuries occurred.

“Thanks to the caller for being such a great help! And for letting me use the screenshot from the video he took,” he said.