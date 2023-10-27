Springboks get some good news

By Carl Peters

The Springboks received uplifting news on Thursday when hooker Bongi Mbonambi was cleared to play in Saturday’s final against New Zealand, and three others in their camp were nominated for the 2023 World Rugby Awards.

The South African nominees are coach Jacques Nienaber, lock Eben Etzebeth and flyhalf Manie Libbok.

The day opened with a statement by World Rugby that “there is insufficient evidence at this time” to proceed with charges against Mbonambi, who was accused of racism by Tom Curry of England during the semi-final of the World Cup in France last Saturday.

Said World Rugby in a statement made public by SA Rugby:

World Rugby has undertaken a review of allegations made by England’s Tom Curry in relation to the use of discriminatory language by South Africa’s Mbongeni Mbonambi during the England versus South Africa Rugby World Cup 2023 semi-final on Saturday, along with a further allegation brought forward in recent days about a previous match in the Autumn Nations Series 2022.

“Any allegation of discrimination is taken extremely seriously by World Rugby, warranting a thorough investigation.

Having considered all the available evidence, including match footage, audio and evidence from both teams, the governing body has determined that there is insufficient evidence at this time to proceed with charges.

“Therefore, the matter is deemed closed unless additional evidence comes to light.”

The sport’s global governing body said it’s concerned by social media abuse both players have been subjected to this week.

“There is no place in rugby or society for discrimination, abuse or hate speech, and World Rugby urges fans to embrace the sport’s values of respect, integrity and solidarity,” World Rugby said.

The update on Mbonambi’s situation was soon followed by further good news that Nienaber, Etzebeth and Libbok have been nominated for the World Rugby Awards, which will be presented at a function at the Opéra Garnier in Paris on Sunday.

According to SA Rugby, Nienaber is in line for the World Rugby Coach of the Year award, while Etzebeth and Libbok have been nominated in the categories of World Rugby Men’s 15s Player of the Year and World Rugby Men’s 15s Breakthrough Player of the Year, respectively.

Etzebeth was also selected for the World Rugby Men’s 15s Dream Team.

Nienaber, who became Springbok head coach in 2020 after serving as an assistant coach to Rassie Erasmus for the 2019 World Cup triumph in Japan, will go up against Ian Foster (New Zealand), Andy Farrell (Ireland) and Simon Raiwalui (Fiji) for the most prestigious coaching award.

Etzebeth, who is the third most capped Springbok player of all time with 118 Test caps, has been nominated for the Player of the Year award alongside Bundee Aki (Ireland centre), Antoine Dupont (France scrumhalf and captain) and Ardie Savea (New Zealand loose forward).

“Libbok features on an exciting list of nominees for Breakthrough Player of the Year, along with Louis Bielle-Biarrey (France wing), Mark Tele’a and Tamaiti Williams (New Zealand wing and prop respectively),” said SA Rugby.

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander congratulated the three nominees from the Springbok camp in France.

We would like to congratulate Jacques, Eben and Manie for being nominated for these prestigious awards and we wish them luck for the awards ceremony,” he said in a statement.

“These awards recognise the best coaches and players in the world, and to have nominees in three categories is a testament to the class of our coaches and players in South Africa,” he added.