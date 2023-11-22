Springfield China Mall building catches fire

By Khethukuthula Xulu

There are no reports of serious injuries or fatalities after a fire broke out at a China Mall building in Springfield, Durban.

According to Marshall Security’s Andreas Mathios, the fire broke out in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

“The Marshall Security emergency dispatch centre received reports from residents around the Springfield Park area saying they were seeing smoke from near the China Mall building.”

“We responded along with other emergency services and the metro police and found the building was on fire.”

He said the fire was controlled and shop owners moved quickly to remove merchandise.

Mathios said law enforcement was in attendance to secure the area in case the residents from the nearby informal settlement tried to loot the affected shops.

The eThekwini Fire Department was still on scene at 8 am on Wednesday morning and will provide an update soon.

This fire follows another fire at the condemned China Mall building in Durban central.

*This is a developing story.