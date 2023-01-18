St Anne’s top achiever celebrates her remarkable journey

Nosipho Gumede

From humble beginnings to being one of the IEB NSC 2022 outstanding achievers, St Anne’s Diocesan College’s Phumla Marareni said her journey has been unbelievable.

Marareni (18) obtained an aggregate average of 92,5% with distinctions in all of her subjects.

She was also dubbed scholar of the year, and is the top candidate for 2022.

ALSO READ | Kearsney College the top boys’ school in KZN

Coming from the small town of Ermelo, Mpumalanga, Marareni said she never thought this could happen to her.

“I feel so privileged and honoured to be in the top achievers list. I’m just a girl who comes from a small school in Ermelo, Mpumalanga, and then I was given an opportunity to study in a boarding school in KZN, and now I’m a top achiever and that is just insane,” said Marareni.

Her father, Mzuvukile Marareni, said he was very happy and extremely humbled by the support they got in helping their daughter realise her potential.

It’s a humbling position to be in because my only goal is to see her exploring her potential which we noticed when she was still in primary level because she had been consistent in her performance with her achievements and we wanted a school that would be satisfactory for her to study in.

“I was shaking when I was submitting the forms for financial assistance at St Anne’s because I didn’t think that they would give her that opportunity. But she got the opportunity and showed appreciation of the opportunity she was given because even then, she continued with her consistently high performance,” said Marareni.

ALSO READ | Hermannsburg class of 2021 excel in IEB exams

The St Anne’s top achiever described her time at St Anne’s as incredible, saying that it is thanks to the support of teachers, an excellent education as well as the sophisticated sports and cultural facilities that allowed her to explore her interests and abilities outside of her academic sphere.

“I have had the privilege and honour to attend St Anne’s, which opened so many doors and opportunities that I would never have received otherwise. The education offered at St Anne’s is one of the best nationally and the boarding experience provides an opportunity for one to learn, grow and make lifelong friends.

“All this is thanks to the generosity of parents and Old Girls, who donated to the St Anne’s bursary fund, which sponsored me to be able to attend the College.

“These donations make such an enormous difference in the lives of so many who cannot attend the College, because through this education, opportunities are created, and this paves the way for a bright and successful future in the lives of young people who have the potential to succeed in life but cannot due to their current financial situations. Through these donations, lives are being changed one student at a time.”

Marareni said what drove her to excel was her desire to go to university.

“I need financial assistance to go to university, just as I needed financial assistance for high school, so I told myself that I have to work really hard, to make sure that all my results are in order to make it easy for me when I apply for a bursary,” said Marareni, adding that she plans to pursue a B.Com degree in finance at the University of Pretoria.