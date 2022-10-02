Stage 3 loadshedding to continue until Thursday  

Londiwe Xulu

Eskom announced on Sunday that stage 3 load shedding will continue until 5 am on Thursday.



This is due to generation capacity that remains constrained.

Eskom said the continued load shedding was necessary due to the shortage of generation capacity as a result of persistent high levels of breakdowns.

They added further updates will be published on Wednesday afternoon, or as soon as there are any significant changes.

“Following the shutdown of Camden Power Station due to the de-mineralised water contamination last week, the first of seven generating units returned to service on Saturday evening.

“The remaining units are anticipated to return to service over the next eight days, while one will remain on planned maintenance,” said Eskom.

They added a generating unit each at Kusile and Majuba power stations were returned to service.

A generating unit each at Duvha, Kendal, Komati, Kusile, Matimba, Lethabo and Tutuka power stations were taken offline for repairs. Furthermore, the delay of two generating units at Kendal power station and one generating unit at Tutuka power station have added to the capacity constraint.

“We currently have 6 893MW on planned maintenance, while another 16 168MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns,” said Eskom on Sunday.