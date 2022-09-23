Stage 5 loadshedding continues

Witness Reporter

Eskom has announced the continuation of stage 5 load shedding over the weekend.

According to a statement released by the group, loadshedding will continue to be implemented at stage 5 until Saturday morning , thereafter stages 4 and 3 will be implemented until 5 am on Monday.

“The loadshedding over the weekend will be used to replenish the pumped storage dam levels, which have been utilized extensively over the past week,” read the statement.

It added that Eskom is currently experiencing constraints from its diesel suppliers that is affecting the availability of bulk diesel to the Ankerlig and Gourikwa open cycle gas turbines, which have a combined capacity of 2000MW.

“Should this uncertainty of diesel supplies persist, higher stages of loadshedding may be required,” read the statement.