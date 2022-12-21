Stalemate over wage increases

Chris Ndaliso

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s stance on public servants’ demands for wage increases was criticised by the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) on Tuesday.

The minister recently commented that he would not budge on the implemented three percent increase for public servants and that negotiations for the 2022 wage increase were over.

However, Popcru president Zizamele Cebekhulu-Makhaza said the union will not accept the three percent wage hike that the government has imposed on the public sector.

We will not stop fighting for workers’ rights until workers are free. This is what we stand for as a union. Government needs to be aware that the cost of living in South Africa continues to rise. According to a World Bank report on inequality in southern Africa, we are the most unequal country in the world.

“With the unemployment rate now over 32% and poverty running rampant, the government needs to do better than three percent,” he said.

Cebekhulu-Makhaza recently addressed union members during the Central Executive Committee (CEC) conference at the Birchwood Hotel on the inadequate salary increases, calling the current administration neoliberalists who do not have the workers’ best interests at heart.

Workers within the public sector have not received a salary hike for three years. This creates a major challenge for unions, and as a Cosatu affiliate we need all hands on deck to overcome these obstacles.

“This year we held a national march to express our many concerns to the government, which include safer working conditions, housing subsidies, and fair salaries,” he said.

Ramaphosa accused of not caring for the working class

Cebekhulu-Makhaza took a swipe at the re-elected President Cyril Ramaphosa, accusing him of not caring for the working class.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa has no interest in the working class and has undermined collective bargaining with the implementation of the three percent. We can’t pay the price when people swindle money from government coffers.

Ordinary South Africans pay the ultimate price of corruption. The government has been implementing these neo-liberal macroeconomic policies to the detriment of the working class which has contributed to high levels of unemployment and poverty

“Ramaphosa has been aggressively heightening the drive towards neo-liberal policies. He also said that it is the responsibility of the government to create jobs.”

He said this proved that the country’s current administration is filled with “nothing but lackeys of monetary institutions” like the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund by adhering to their neo-liberal prescripts.

In fact, the current administration has been undermining collective bargaining and seeks to roll back workers’ gains in the public sector.

He said it was for this reason that the government needs to do away with the implementation of neo-liberal macroeconomic policies which have led to inequality, job loss, increased privatisation, austerity, and the destruction of the state’s ability to deliver services like education and housing.