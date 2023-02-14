Starting point for the Dusi Canoe Marathon moved to Bishopstowe Hall

Jerry Barnes

One of the top paddlers in the 2023 Dusi Canoe Marathon has commended the decision by race organisers to move the start of the race from Camps Drift to the Bishopstowe Hall.

The organising committee took the decision in the “interests of paddler safety” after considering various environmental factors including water quality and the forecast of storms ahead of the race.

Personally, I think it’s a good call and it’s better safe than sorry.

The decision was a fair and wise one.

“It’s really not going to change the competition among the top paddlers,” said Andy Birkett, who has won the race nine times and, together with David Evans, was last year’s K2 winner.

Chairman of the Dusi Canoe Marathon local organising committee Steve Botha said it was a tough decision, but many factors were considered.

Paddler safety is critical and although this is a tough decision, this is in the best interest of the future of this annual event. We did not take this decision lightly and consulted with both the Duzi Umgeni Conservation Trust (Duct), as well as an independent company on the quality of the water and it was advised that we move the start.

“Although the start venue has changed, we hope that the paddlers understand that it was a necessary change.

This year’s race

Botha also confirmed that this year’s race will be 25 km shorter.

The race will now start on the main polo field at the Bishopstowe Hall just outside Pietermaritzburg and paddlers will begin their 2023 Dusi with a portage down to the river.

The race will start at 7 am and, due to the running (portage) start, Batch A will be split into two batches at 10 minute intervals.

As a significant paddling portion of day one has been eliminated by the move, there will be a change in two rules.

Paddlers will have to put in at the Campbells Bridge and paddle to Guinea Fowl take out, with the Hole in the Wall portage not an option.

Paddlers will not be able to use Finger Neck portage and will be required to paddle around Finger Neck.

Cabbage Tree portage will remain in play should paddlers choose this portage over the paddling option.

Day one will still finish at Dusi Bridge in KwaXimba.

The parking area that is traditionally used for Pine Tree Portage, just past the hall on the left, will be used for paddler/seconder parking.

Seconders will be permitted to travel down the dirt road past Campbells but will not be permitted to stop or second on this section.

The organisers of the race have made the decision that day two will include 45 minutes of elapsed time.

In this year’s event, 419 paddlers will take part, 366 men, 53 women, including 31 boys and 10 girls. For the K1 event, 160 male paddlers will battle it out, 19 in the female section (K1) and 30 mixed doubles for K2.

The race starts on Thursday and finishes on Saturday at Blue Lagoon in Durban.