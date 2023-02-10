Ramaphosa announces measures to address electricity crisis

Clive Ndou

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday declared the country’s electricity crisis a national disaster threatening to plunge the country into economic and social turmoil.

Delivering his State of the Nation Address (Sona) in Cape Town on Thursday, Ramaphosa said the energy crisis poses an “existential threat” to the country, and that addressing the matter has become urgent.

The National Disaster Management Centre has consequently classified the energy crisis and its impact as a disaster. We are therefore declaring a national state of disaster to respond to the electricity crisis and its effects. The minister of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) has just gazetted the declaration of the state of disaster, which will begin with immediate effect.

National disaster only way for govt to intervene quickly

Ramaphosa, who was delivering his Sona amid pressure from ordinary citizens and businesses for government to find solutions to the devastating power outages, said declaring the energy crisis as a disaster would make it possible for government to intervene quickly.

The state of disaster will enable us to provide practical measures that we need to take to support businesses in food production, storage and retail supply chain, including for the rollout of generators, solar panels and uninterrupted power supply. Where technically possible, it will enable us to exempt critical infrastructure such as hospitals and water treatment plants from load shedding. It will also enable us to accelerate energy projects and limit regulatory requirements while maintaining rigorous environmental protections, procurement principles and technical standards.

New electricity minister for SA

To demonstrate that government is determined to end load shedding, Ramaphosa announced that he would soon be appointing an electricity minister.

“I will appoint a minister of electricity in the Presidency to assume full responsibility for overseeing all aspects of the electricity crisis response, including the work of the National Energy Crisis Committee.

“The minister will work full-time with the Eskom board and management on ending load shedding and ensuring that the Energy Action Plan is implemented without delay.

“So as to remove any confusion, the minister of Public Enterprises will remain the shareholder representative of Eskom and steer the restructuring of Eskom. The minister will also oversee the implementation of the just energy transition programme and oversee the establishment of the SOE holding company.”

“The energy crisis is an existential threat to our economy and social fabric. We must spare no effort, and we must allow no delay in implementing these measures,” he said.

Water infrastructure projects

On water outages, Ramaphosa said the government has embarked on water infrastructure projects meant to deal with the country’s water supply problems.

“The reliable supply of water is essential for the well-being of people and the growth of our economy. To ensure water security now and into the future, the Department of Water and Sanitation is leading the process of investing in major infrastructure projects across the country. Major projects to increase the capacity of the Clanwilliam Dam, Hazelmere Dam and the Tzaneen Dam will improve the supply of water to the west coast, eThekwini Municipality and the eastern parts of Limpopo,” he said.

Crime and corruption

On crime and corruption, Ramaphosa said a lot was being done to protect citizens from criminals.

We are strengthening the South African Police Service to prevent crime and improving the capacity of the National Prosecuting Authority and courts to ensure perpetrators are brought to justice. This includes putting more police on the streets and setting up specialised teams that will focus on specific types of crime. Last year, we undertook to recruit 12 000 new police personnel. Since then, more than 10 000 new recruits graduated from police academies and a further 10 000 will be recruited and trained this year.

EFF Sona protest

The delivery of the Sona was delayed by close to an hour due to a protest by EFF MPLs, who attempted to block Ramaphosa from delivering his speech.

After issuing several warnings to the protesting EFF members, National Assembly speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, had them ejected from the house.

ATM MPL, Vuyo Zingula, was also ejected from the house after he failed to obey Mapisa-Nqakula’s instructions to sit down.