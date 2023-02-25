Glitz and glamour as Sopa delegates get all dolled up

Ntombizethu Ngcobo

Glitz, glamour and vintage took centre stage at the State of the Province Address (Sopa), on Friday.

Members of the provincial legislature, party leaders and guests graced the red carpet in style, with much glam, at the Oval Cricket Stadium in Pietermaritzburg.

Back on the red carpet, Action SA provincial chairperson, Zwakele Mncwango, said he wanted to honour his roots with his vintage look.

“My outfit is not new, one is inspired by the vintage look. Today we tend to go with the modern look and forget about vintage,” said Mncwango.

Referring to Sopa, he said the premier’s address was not only important to politicians but to KwaZulu-Natal residents.

They need to know the purpose of the government whom they voted, in.

ACDP KZN

ACDP KZN leader Sipho Manqele, who was dressed in formal wear said, as a Christian, he does not go with style.

We just make sure that we are dressed appropriately and in a dignified manner.

He said Sopa was important for MPLs to see if the community would receive any assistance from the provincial government.

KZN Education MEC

KwaZulu Natal Education MEC, Mbali Frazer, said she picked up her blue dress from a boutique in Cape Town at the weekend.

This is an important day, where the premier is telling the province about our intentions as the ANC government.

uMzinyathi District Municipality mayor (IFP), Mthandeni Ngubane, said that as a former teacher he is used to dressing formally.

Department of Social Development MEC, Nonhlanhla Khoza, said it was a milestone to have a woman premier and she grabbed the opportunity to honour that with both hands.