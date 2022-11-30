State to add more charges against alleged unrest instigators

Witness Reporter

Sixty-one alleged July 2021 unrest instigators appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

According to NPA regional spokesperson, Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, they face charges of conspiracy to commit public violence, incitement to commit public violence and incitement to commit arson.

“The state advised the court of its intention to make an application to the National Director of Public Prosecutions, to charge the accused in terms of the Protection of Constitutional Democracy Against Terrorism and Related Act (POCDATARA).

The accused remain out on bail, on condition that they do not post any information regarding the case on social media, that they inform the investigating officer should they wish to leave KZN and, to inform the investigating officer should they change their residential address and or their contact number.

She added that the matter was adjourned to 12 May next year for further investigations.