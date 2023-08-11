State to oppose bail for man who allegedly shot cashier

By Lethiwe Makhanya

A man who allegedly shot a cashier after a disagreement over how long it would take to prepare a fast-food meal appeared at the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Mduduzi Kweyama (43) from Imbali Unit 1, is facing a charge of attempted murder.

It is alleged that he shot Thando Msomi, a cashier at Engen Duzi Garage, in Boshoff Street, just after 11 pm on Monday.

Msomi was shot in the hand.

Wearing a grey Nike sweater, Kweyama folded his hands throughout the court proceedings. He told the court that he is intending on applying for bail.

He said he does not have any pending cases or previous convictions.

The state said they are opposing Kweyama being released on bail. They said they need to verify the safety of the victim and also verify the particulars of the accused.

The matter was then postponed to August 24 for a formal bail application.

The owner of the garage, John Freeguard, said the bullet struck the cashier’s arm and she was rushed to hospital.