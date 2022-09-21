State to oppose bail for police station shooter

Sakhiseni Nxumalo

The man who allegedly walked into the Pietermaritzburg Police Station and started shooting at officers in the early hours of Sunday appeared in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Nhlakanipho Siphephelo Bhengu (29) is facing five charges; three of assault, attempted murder and pointing a firearm.

Regarding one of the assault charges, it is alleged that on Saturday, Bhengu unlawfully and intentionally assaulted a woman by hitting her with his fists, kicking, strangling, and dragging her inside his vehicle on Chief Albert Luthuli Street.

Bhengu also allegedly pointed a gun at the woman.

He also allegedly unlawfully and intentionally assaulted a man by shooting at him, with the intent to kill him, on Jabu Ndlovu Street on Saturday.

It is alleged that the following day, Bhengu assaulted one of the police officers by hitting her with his fists at the Pietermaritzburg Police Station.

The state told the court that it was intending to oppose Bhengu’s bail application.

The matter was postponed to Tuesday for a formal bail application.