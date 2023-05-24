Stellies star returns home to nurture new talent

By Jerry Barnes

The majority of football players make their names at professional level, become famous and forget their roots.

Some players, however, go back to their hometowns in order to develop young players, plough back into the teams that nurtured them, and unearth talent that would otherwise go unrecognised.

These are some of the sentiments echoed by Safa uThukela president Themba Phiri when he spoke about an event organised by Sibongiseni “Ox” Mthethwa.

According to Phiri, the event is officially known as Ox Mthethwa School Tournament and all the schools around Estcourt are given a chance to fight it out in the competition.

The semi-finals and finals of the event will be rounded-off on Saturday at Lambert Park in Estcourt from 9 am.

Phiri told The Witness on Tuesday that Mthethwa is a trendsetter and a good role model for others in the uThukela Region.

We are very impressed with his positive attitude and just for him to think about the area where he was born means a lot to us.

“As Safa uThukela’s head, I would like to say to him well done, keep it up and may the Almighty God bless you for remembering home. You know nowadays we see players from the rural areas joining PSL giants, get rich, popular and totally forget about their roots.

“So we are very lucky that Ox Mthethwa is not like that, but that he came back to stage an event that will be promoting, developing and making the unknown players known,” added Phiri.

He also indicated that the event will be attended by a couple of talent scouts from Natal All Stars Academy, Langalibalele Sports Academy and TM Scouts.

The last four schools to fight it out are Bhekathina, Mthaniya, Mthonjeniwolwazi and Nkomokazini High School.

Mthethwa told The Witness that he was very happy to be able to organise an event for the area where he grew up and he was expecting the tournament to produce good results.

He also confirmed that the idea behind the event is to give the youngsters a platform to shine, stay away from social ills, and be known in the field of play.

This is my small way of ploughing back into my community and to discover new talent.

The former Bhekathina High School pupil started his early football career around Estcourt and played for the likes of Wembezi Real Tigers, Junior Ajax and Ladysmith United.

Mthethwa currently plays for PSL outfit Stellenbosch FC and also had a chance to represent his country in Bafana Bafana colours.